Milton Township house ‘a complete loss’ after fire
ELK RAPIDS — A Milton Township residence was destroyed in a structure fire Monday, officials said.
No injuries were reported to the residents or firefighters, Milton Township Fire Chief Jeremy Ball said.
“What I can tell you at this point is we did have a residential structure fire in Milton Township last evening,” Ball said Tuesday. “House is a complete loss as well as five parked vehicles were involved.”
Dark smoke could be seen billowing high above Elk Lake, according to photos posted to social media late in the day Monday.
The fire remains under investigation, Ball said.
Can drive canceled
TRAVERSE CITY — The
National Alliance on Mental Illness Grand Traverse canceled its July 8 can collection because of the National Cherry Festival parade.
People can donate their returnable cans and bottles to the local organization on Aug. 12 at Family Fare on Eighth Street.
Celebration of life Sunday
INTERLOCHEN — An event for previous Interlochen Center for the Arts president Edward Downing will begin at 10 a.m. Sunday in Kresge Auditorium.
The community is invited to celebrate his life with the family. RSVP to engagement@interlochen.org.
Family program starting soon
TRAVERSE CITY — United Way of Northwest Michigan and Great Start of Traverse Bay is presenting the Family Adventure Challenge this summer.
The new program is for families with kids ages 2-8. The kickoff is planned for 10 a.m. July 14 at Lake Ann United Methodist Church Community Center. Participants can register and receive a letterboxing (similar to geocaching) kit at Almira Township Library before the event.
Other sign-up locations: Mancelona Early Childhood Program, Betsie Valley District Library, NMC Children’s Learning Center (Oleson Center), Kalkaska County Library and Great Lakes Children’s Museum.
The program will run through Sept. 1. Check for site updates at greatstartkids.com/family-adventure-challenge.
Conference rooms available
BENZONIA — Benzie Area Christian Neighbors is inviting people to reserve a conference room or computer lab for meetings or training sessions.
Community groups, nonprofits and local businesses may use these rooms from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday. Reservations are required at least two weeks in advance at https://benziebacn.org/room-reservations/.
Book giveaway
SUTTONS BAY — PoWeR! Book Bags recently completed its School Vacation Literacy Giveaway Program for the 2022-23 school year in the five-county area.
Students chose new books and writing booklets to take home. Kids can submit their stories to kara@powerbookbags.org.
Sponsors, donors and grantors who supported this program include the Elks Lodge, Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation DEI Fund, Rotary Club of Traverse Bay Sunrise Foundation, Kingsley Community Foundation, Kalkaska Youth Advisory Council of GTRCF, Benzie Youth Advisory Council of GTRCF, Leelanau County Youth Advisory Council of GTRCF, Leelanau Township Community Foundation Youth Advisory Council, Benzie County Central Schools Educational Foundation, Benzie County Sunrise Rotary and the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.