Holiday events
BEULAH — Crystal Lake Community Business Association’s “Let Freedom Ring” events are scheduled July 4.
The Firecracker 5K begins at 8 a.m. and the One Mile Sparkle Fun Run is at 9 a.m. Kids’ games and a cherry pie eating contest start at 10:30 a.m. in Village Park.
Benzie Bus runs a free shuttle to and from a parking area on Case Road starting at noon. The parade begins at 1:30 p.m. Visit clcba.org for a complete list of events and times.
Comedy show
SUTTONS BAY — Actor Tim Allen appears in a stand-up comedy show at 8 p.m. July 14 at The Bay Community Theatre.
The show is for ages 21 and older. General admission is $50. Tickets go on sale at noon July 4 at thebaytheatre.com.
Kids’ activities
TRAVERSE CITY — Preschool and elementary students are invited to weekly activities at Great Lakes Children’s Museum.
Kid’s Craft Lab features animal puppets at 10:30 a.m., 1 or 3:30 p.m. July 7. Hear the story “Lady Liberty’s Holiday” at 10:30 a.m., 1 or 3:30 p.m. July 5 or July 8. Sign up for events at glcm.org.
HIV awareness
CADILLAC — District Heath Department No. 10 encourages residents ages 13-64 to routinely get tested for HIV. National HIV Testing Day was June 27.
Call 888-217-3904 to make an appointment for a rapid HIV test. Order a free at-home HIV test kit at dhd10.org/hivtest.
Summer giveaway
SUTTONS BAY — PoWeR! Book Bags completed its annual School Vacation Literacy Giveaway in the five-county area in June. The nonprofit delivered books and literacy supplies to area students before their summer vacation.
Sponsors, donors and grantors included Kiwanis Club and Kiwanis Foundation of Traverse City, Leelanau Township Community Foundation, Leelanau Township Community Foundation Youth Advisory Council, Meijer, Elks Lodge #323, Benzie Sunrise Rotary, ITC and Leland Public Schools. Dollar General provided additional funding for Traverse Heights and Blair Elementary, allowing children to receive two extra books, a composition book and new crayons.
Police say 1 killed in explosion during Battle Creek air show
BATTLE CREEK (AP) — One person has died following an explosion during a jet-fueled semitruck performance Saturday at a southwestern Michigan air show, officials said.
Emergency crews responded after the explosion happened about 1 p.m. at the Battle Creek Field of Flight Air Show and Balloon Festival. One death was announced by the Battle Creek Police Department.
The Shockwave Jet Truck was going down a runway at Battle Creek Executive Airport when the explosion occurred, air show spokeswoman Suze Gusching told the Battle Creek Enquirer.
The truck is powered by two jet engines and reached speeds topping 300 mph, according to Springfield, Missouri-based Darnell Racing Enterprises. Email message to the team seeking comment weren’t immediately returned.
No other injuries were reported and authorities didn’t immediately release information about the person killed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.