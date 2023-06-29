Beach advisories
CHARLEVOIX — The Health Department of Northwest Michigan provides the results of its June 28 beach testing.
A partial-body-contact advisory is in place for Camp Petosega, a campground on Pickerel Lake in Alanson. A water sample showed elevated levels of E. coli, so contact above the waist is not recommended.
Additionally, a full-body-contact advisory is in effect for Little Traverse Township Park on Crooked Lake in Conaway. People should not enter the water near the beach until additional testing shows lower E. coli levels.
Beach monitoring reports are posted weekly at https://www.nwhealth.org/beach.html.
Beach status updated
BENZONIA — The Benzie-Leelanau District Health Department provides the results of its recent beach monitoring. The water quality index at all beaches is Level 1, meeting the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy’s standards for full-body contact (swimming).
Samples were collected June 28, tested for E. coli and results reported June 29.
Samples were taken at Frankfort Beach, Beulah Beach-Crystal Lake, Empire Beach, Greilickville Harbor Park, Northport Marina, South Bar Lake, Suttons Bay Marina and Suttons Bay Park. Beach samples are collected weekly through Labor Day.
Lego activities
INTERLOCHEN — Families are invited to Lego Creation and STEAM Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon July 1 and 8 at Interlochen Public Library.
Artist reception
MANISTEE — Ramsdell Regional Center for the Arts invites the public to an artists' reception from 5-7 p.m. July 1 in the Hardy Hall Gallery.
The new exhibition "Collected Impressions: West Michigan Printmakers" features works by Lee Ann Frame, Andrew Jagniecki, Alynn Guerra and Rebecca Rodriguez. Meet the artists and partake in wine and light snacks during the reception.
Commented
