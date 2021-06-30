Plant kit giveaway
INTERLOCHEN — artBright, a local peer-to-peer resource, presents the July 2 Summer Plant Kits Giveaway. Families in financial need with vulnerable youth at home may register through the organization’s Facebook page. A limited number of winners are selected weekly. Plant kits are available to pick up in Interlochen.
Library book sale
ALDEN — Alden District Library hosts the Book Sale on the Porch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 3. Items include DVDs, CDs and books. This event is weather permitting. Sponsored by Friends of Alden District Library.
Patriotic Hymn Sing
LELAND — Immanuel Lutheran Church sponsors the Patriotic Hymn Sing at 8 p.m. July 3 at the Village Green. Activities also include prayer and recognition of veterans. Attendees should bring a blanket or chair.
Call for mayoral candidates
OMENA — Omena Historical Society invites animal residents of the town to run for mayor. Human owners can nominate their pets by completing an application from July 1-9. The Election Information Board is posted through July 24 at the Omena Historical Society Museum.
Find entry forms at omenahistoricalsociety.org/mayor or at the Northport Farmers Market July 9.
JazzNorth dances
TRAVERSE CITY — JazzNorth performs at 7 p.m. Tuesdays from July 6 to Aug. 31 during Theatre Under the Tent at Old Town Playhouse. The show features classic swing, Latin, funk, rock, blues, ballads and more. Bring a chair and food, if desired. Admission is free; donations are appreciated.
Donations needed
KALKASKA — Friends of Kalkaska County Library accepts donations for the July 8-10 garage sale fundraiser. Items can include tools, crafts, furniture and holiday decorations. Clothing and shoes are not accepted. Call 231-384-6032 to schedule a drop off.
Peer support events
TRAVERSE CITY — Disability Network Northern Michigan offers virtual support activities in July. A men’s group meets virtually at 10 a.m. and women’s group gathers at 11 a.m. Mondays.
Quarantine Cooking continues at 2 p.m. July 6 and 20. Peer Advocacy Group sessions start at 2 p.m. July 15.
Spirit Club hosts Friday events beginning at 11 a.m. The free program features instructor-led exercise.
Trivia Extravaganza starts at 3 p.m. Saturday afternoons. The winner receives a $10 Grand Traverse Games gift certificate.
