Program begins
SUTTONS BAY — Suttons Bay-Bingham District Library hosts the Summer Reading Kickoff at 10:30 a.m. June 30 at North Park.
Sign up for the reading program and receive a free reading kit. Folk duo Lisa and Ingemar Johansson, members of Song of the Lakes, will perform.
Library eventEMPIRE — Kids are invited to an ocean-themed event at 11 a.m. June 30 at Glen Lake Community Library. Crafts and stories are included.
Tai chi session TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse Area District Library offers an introduction to Tai chi from 1-2:30 p.m. June 30 on the front lawn of the main branch (Woodmere Avenue). All ages are welcome.
Bridge gamesINTERLOCHEN — The Bridge Group meets from 2-5 p.m. June 30 at Interlochen Public Library. Play on Thursdays.
Irish immigration talk
LELAND — Leelanau Historical Society hosts Pat Commins and Elizabeth Rice at 2 p.m. June 30 at Leland Township Library. They penned “Irish Immigrants in Michigan: A History in Stories,” which contains stories of Irish immigrants to Michigan in the 19th century.
Quintet performsMAPLE CITY — QuinTango presents a show at 5 p.m. June 30 at Glen Lake School. This is part of the Manitou Music series. Reserve a spot for free at GlenArborArt.org/events/quintango.
Barbecue mealsELLSWORTH — Barbecue meals and hard cider are served from 5-8 p.m. June 30 at Royal Farms. Food will be on a first-come, first-served basis.
Art series
BEULAH — Hit the Wall goes from 5-7 p.m. June 30 at L’Chayim Delicatessen in downtown Beulah. The wine and cheese party features artist Rosie Waring’s abstract paintings. Submit entries by visiting the deli, call 231-871-0601 or email julieorr.artist@gmail.com.
Storytelling eventINTERLOCHEN — The “InterTalks” event begins at 7 p.m. June 30 at Interlochen Public Library. Participants will give their TED Talk. Email jthomet@tadl.org to secure a spot.
Concert seriesLELAND — The Old Art Building kicks off its second annual Music in the Air concert series at 7 p.m. June 30 with Traverse Symphony Orchestra’s brass quintet.
Community members may bring a picnic, chairs and blankets. Concerts occur weekly until Sept. 1. Other shows include i.am.james on July 7, The Bourdains on July 14, Big Fun: Jeff Haas and Friends at 3 p.m. July 24 and Hot n’ Bothered on July 28.
Jazz performance
TRAVERSE CITY — Parallel 45 Theatre presents “Cabaret” at 7:30 p.m. June 30 at the amphitheater at Civic Center Park. This is the first show in the 2022 summer theater festival.
The pre-show reception begins at 7 p.m. Tickets are $75 and include the party. The jazz show continues July 1, 3-8, 17-19, 21-22 and 24-26. Reserved seats start at $40. parallel45.org
Grants available
TRAVERSE CITY — Area Agency on Aging of Northwest Michigan accepts proposals for Older Americans Act Service Grants. Proposals may include home delivered meals, adult day services, legal assistance and other services for individuals ages 60 and older.
Eligible applicants are nonprofits, for-profit corporations or units of general purpose government or government agencies in northwest Michigan.
Awards are for use during fiscal year 2023. Some grants provide funding for multiple years. Pre-applications are due July 1 at aaanm.org/grants.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.