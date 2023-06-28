Summer reading events
SUTTONS BAY — Jennifer Strauss will present a story at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at North Park Pavilion as part of the Suttons Bay Bingham District Library summer reading program. This year’s theme is “All Together Now.”
Other events coming up include:
- July 6 — Music with Traverse Symphony Orchestra
- July 13 — Food with Chef Bruce from Suttons Bay Public Schools
- July 20 — Animals with Leelanau County 4-H
- July 27 — Play with Great Lakes Children’s Museum
Bike rides
ELK RAPIDS — Norte will offer a family-friendly bike ride at 6 p.m. Thursday. The ride will start at Cedar Street parking lot and end at Short’s Pull Barn. These rides are planned to occur weekly through Aug. 24.
Summer music series
CHARLEVOIX — The free Live on the Lake Summer Concert Series will kick off at 6 p.m. Thursday with DJ DomiNate at East Park Odmark Performance Pavilion.
B-Side Growlers are expected to perform July 6 and Eliza Thorp and Mark Lavengood are set for July 13. For the full schedule, visit downtowncharlevoix.com/summer-concerts.
DNR presentation
ELK RAPIDS — Michigan DNR Fisheries Chief Randy Claramunt will present “Elk Rapids Reef Restoration: A Model for the Great Lakes” at 7 p.m. June 29 at Elk Rapids Area Historical Museum.
More information: 231-264-5692.
Tribute concert
MANISTEE — Ramsdell Regional Center for the Arts will host “REVIVAL: A Tribute to the Allman Brothers Band” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the Ramsdell Theatre.
Purchase tickets at ramsdelltheatre.org/events or call 231-398-9770.
Cherry beer release
TRAVERSE CITY — Right Brain Brewery is hosting the Cherry Pie Whole Release Party from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday.
That’s when “Cherry Pie Whole” beer will be released. It is made with cherry crumb pies from Grand Traverse Pie Company. A pie-eating contest will start at 6 p.m. Posters are available to purchase.
