Walking tour
HONOR — Benzie Area Historical Society offers a free walking tour at 7 p.m. June 28. Meet at 10845 Main St.
Reservations: 231-882-5539.
Invasive species talk
TRAVERSE CITY — Shelly Stusick presents on invasive species and native plants at 10 a.m. June 29 at Pine Hill, 1126 Carver Road.
The Michigan Invasive Species Grant Program funds this event.
Mini-grant applications
TRAVERSE CITY — Michigan nonprofits, schools and municipalities can apply for mini-grants until 5 p.m. Aug. 3. The Michigan Arts and Culture Council accepts applications for local projects and training that occurs in fiscal year 2023.
Northwest Michigan Arts and Culture Network offers webinars to review guidelines and assist applicants at 1 p.m. June 29 and July 6, 13 and 27 and 9 a.m. July 8, 15 and 30. Contact arts@nwmiarts.net for the Zoom link or with questions.
Grants must be submitted via macc.smartsimple.com.
Fishing expo
ELK RAPIDS — A free fishing expo goes from 5-7 p.m. June 29 at Elk Rapids Harbor Pavilion. Tables feature rod making, fly fishing, how to cook fish and more. Local anglers share tips.
The raffle drawing is at 6:45 p.m. Entrants must be present to win.
Evening on River StreetELK RAPIDS — Elk Rapids Area Chamber of Commerce presents Evening on River Street from 6-9 p.m. Wednesdays from June 29 through Aug. 10. Live music and kids’ activities are available.
Boardman Review out
TRAVERSE CITY — The summer issue of the Boardman Review releases at 7 p.m. June 29 at Jacob’s Farm. This marks the fifth anniversary of the publication.
Senior Center event
TRAVERSE CITY — A gathering in support of a new senior center building starts at noon June 30 at the Grand Traverse County Senior Center on Front Street.
DAR tour
TRAVERSE CITY — The Job Winslow Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution recently toured Oakwood Cemetery with the Traverse City Historical Society.
The walking tour included gravesites of local founders from the Traverse City area and veterans of wars from this area.
Book available
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City author Thomas L. Clark released his first Michigan-based novel “The Preacher’s Obsession” in November 2021. The story is set in the fictional town of Slippery Flats and follows three Homeland Security agents who attempt to stop a preacher from a planned Labor Day attack.
The text is available as an eBook and in paperback at Amazon.com.
COVID test kits
CADILLAC — District Health Department No. 10 offers a limited number of COVID-19 test kits for people to take home.
Individuals may pick up one kit per person, or up to four kits per household. Each box includes two tests.
Kits are available at the department’s Grayling, Cadillac, Kalkaska and Manistee offices. Learn more at dhd10.org/coronavirus.
