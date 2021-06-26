HIV awareness
CADILLAC — District Heath Department No. 10 encourages residents to routinely get tested for HIV, as National HIV Testing Day is June 27.
HIV and other STD testing is available at low or no cost through the department’s reproductive health clinics. Call 888-217-3904 to make an appointment.
The health department also provides free condoms by mail in an effort to reduce access barriers. Packages include 10 condoms, lubricant and sexual health and STD testing information.
Order forms: www.dhd10.org/mail-order-condoms. Questions: condoms@dhd10.org.
Theater adds showings
SUTTONS BAY — The Bay Community Theatre recently added a second movie showing to its schedule. Daily showtimes are 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. through July 2.
This weekend’s opening film “F9: The Fast Saga” (rated PG-13) runs through July 8. Reserve tickets at thebaytheatre.com, or at the box office prior to the show.
Historic tours
TRAVERSE CITY — Old Mission Dougherty House is open for guided tours starting July 2. Summer hours are from 1-4:30 p.m. Fridays through Sundays; closed July 4. The 1842 home is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Group tours must be arranged in advance. Contact: doughertyoldmission@yahoo.com.
Arts and crafts fair
LUDINGTON — The West Shore Art Fair is July 3 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and July 4 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Rotary Park.
Browse original clay, fiber, glass, jewelry, leather, metals, painting, photography, printmaking and wood. Enjoy live performances, food stations and a children’s art area. Ludington Area Center for the Arts manages this open-air, juried fine art and fine crafts show.
Local band in concert
KALEVA — The Accidentals performs at 7 p.m. July 3 at Northern Natural Cider House and Winery. Treeskin, another Michigan band, opens the show at 5 p.m. Admission is $20. Call 231-889-0064 to reserve tickets.
Audiobook released
TRAVERSE CITY — Robert Giles’ “When Truth Mattered” is now available as an audiobook through Amazon.com, iTunes and Audible. Giles writes about the Kent State shootings in May 1970, when he was editor at the Akron Beacon Journal. The text was published in March 2020 by Mission Point Press.
Bridge walk returns
ST. IGNACE — The Mackinac Bridge Walk is returning this Labor Day after being canceled last year because of the pandemic.
The 5-mile-long (8-kilometer-long) suspension bridge linking the Michigan’s Lower and Upper Peninsulas will be restricted to foot traffic from 6:30 a.m. to noon ET on Sept. 6. Walkers will start from both Mackinaw City and St. Ignace at either end of the span. Participants can start any time between 7 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.
There’s no fee or registration.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will join the walk at 7 a.m. starting at St. Ignace and ending at Mackinaw City.
Walkers have three options: walk to the middle from either end and turn around; walk the entire bridge, starting from either end; and walk the bridge twice, starting from either end.
The average length of time to walk across is two hours. Portable toilets will be available at either end.
Baby strollers and wheelchairs are allowed. Prohibited items include signs, banners, umbrellas, bicycles, roller skates, skateboards and wagons.
Except for working service dogs, no animals are allowed. There’s no smoking.
The annual bridge walk started in 1958. An estimated 25,000 to 30,000 people have participated in recent years.
