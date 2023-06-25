Free coffee
TRAVERSE CITY — 7 Brew Coffee plans to offer free coffee to 100 customers starting at 5:30 a.m. Monday at 1114 W. South Airport Road.
Each vehicle can receive up to two coffees, while supplies last. The drive-thru stand aims to open on Wednesday.
Spark Grant available
LANSING — The Michigan Department of Natural Resources will accept applications for the Michigan Spark Grant until Monday.
Funding is available for public recreation projects in areas that were impacted by COVID-19. Applicants may include government units or public authorities, federally-designated tribes and regional or state organizations with a recreational focus.
Learn more and apply via https://bit.ly/3osIxFf. Questions: DNR-Grants@Michigan.gov.
AAA branch opening
PETOSKEY — AAA — The Auto Club Group will host a grand opening for a new branch inside the Petoskey Walmart Center at 11 a.m. Tuesday. The branch office will have about 900 square feet at 1850 Anderson Road.
Community officials, including AAA Michigan Field Vice President David Campbell, will give a presentation and ribbon-cutting ceremony. The event will features refreshment and prize drawings, including the grand prize of a seven-day Royal Caribbean cruise.
Health workshop
ANN ARBOR — Michiganders are invited to the virtual Kidney Personal Action Toward Health (PATH) workshop Wednesdays from 6 to 8 p.m. from July 12 through Aug. 30.
An informational session will start at 6 p.m. Wednesday. Topics include controlling symptoms of kidney disease, communicating with health providers and more. The National Kidney Foundation of Michigan is presenting these sessions.
Register for free until July 19 at nkwm.org/KPATH or call 800-482-1455.
Forest presentation
PELLSTON — Lake Superior State University Assistant Professor Robin Clark will present “Weaving Anishinaabe and Western Sciences for Long-term Giizhik Relations: Process and Patterns” at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the University of Michigan Biological Station. This is part of the free 2023 Summer Lecture Series. Sessions will be open to the public and occur outside of the research and teaching facility through Aug. 9. Find complete details at https://tinyurl.com/4um8a35j.
Free concert
TRAVERSE CITY — Interlochen Public Radio will continue its 2023 Sound Garden Project at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Traverse City Visitors Center.
Blue Quartet will perform for free. The concert series also will feature this group July 13 at Black Star Farms and July 20 at Interlochen Public Library.
Preschool funding
CHARLEVOIX — Great Start Collaborative and Parent Coalition of Charlevoix, Emmet and Northern Antrim Counties have received preschool funding.
Charlevoix County Community Foundation provided $10,000 and the Petoskey-Harbor Springs Area Community Foundation gave $8,500. Funds will go to the Great Start Preschool Scholarship Program starting in the fall. According to a release, the awards will allow additional families to enroll their children in preschool programs.
To donate to the preschool scholarships, contact cools@charemisd.org.
AmeriCorps funding
LANSING — The Michigan Community Service Commission announced that the state received $15.5 million in AmeriCorps funding to support 23 organizations with AmeriCorps members.
Area recipients include Child and Family Services of Northwestern Michigan in Traverse City, SEEDS Ecology and Education Centers in Traverse City and Huron Pines in Gaylord.
