Bookstore hosts authors
TRAVERSE CITY — Lynne Rae Perkins hosts a craft table at 1 p.m. June 26 at Horizon Books. Create dioramas similar to scenes in her book “The Museum of Everything.”
A poetry reading starts at 4:30 p.m. in the lower level of the bookstore. Hear from Moheb Soliman, Anne Marie Oomen, Fleda Brown and Jennifer Steinorth.
Radio operators on air
TRAVERSE CITY — Ham radio operators from Cherryland Amateur Radio Club participate in a national amateur radio communication exercise from 2 p.m. June 26 until 2 p.m. June 27.
Cherryland ARC operates from Kiessel Farms, off Fort Road on the Leelanau Peninsula. The public can see radio stations operating in emergency or remote mode.
This annual field day is organized by the Amateur Radio Relay League.
Farm fundraiser
MAPLE CITY — Bohemian Lavender Farm plans to donate 100 percent of U-Pick lavender proceeds from June 28 through July 3 to the Olsen Farm. The Stein family lost cattle and hay storage during a recent fire. Funds aim to help offset rebuilding or clean-up costs.
Visitors may cut their own bundles for $5 each from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily at 8181 S. Shimek Road.
Museum hours
BELLAIRE — Bellaire Area Historical Society opens the museum from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays in July and August. Volunteers are needed. Call 231-533-9296 to get involved.
Summer Community Yoga
MAPLE CITY — Summer Community Yoga sessions take place Tuesdays at 9:30 a.m. at 2988 W. Burdickville Road. Attendees must wear a mask if not fully vaccinated. Bring a yoga mat, blanket or towel and water. A $10 donation is suggested. Contact: aasdwhite@gmail.com or 231-218-0180.
Fitness events
EMPIRE — Fitness, Exercise, Strengthening and Balance sessions begin at 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays and 9 a.m. Fridays at Empire Township Hall. A $5 donation is suggested.
Tween Thursday
INTERLOCHEN — Tweens can make ice cream from 5-7 p.m. July 1 at Interlochen Public Library. More information: 231-276-6767.
Bingo at the festival
TRAVERSE CITY — The National Cherry Festival is bringing back Bingo July 3-9 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 6-10 p.m. Must be 18 to play. Cash prizes available. Event sponsor: Leelanau Sands Casino.
Bigs receives award
TRAVERSE CITY — Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwestern Michigan recently obtained a $4,500 grant from Hestia Women’s Giving Circle. These funds support the mentor program for young girls in Charlevoix and Emmet counties.
Award presentation
KALKASKA — Kalkaska Kiwanis recently presented the Hometown Heroes Award to Kalkaska offices of North Country Community Mental Health and District Health Department No. 10 for leadership and efforts to protect the health, safety and welfare of the community.
Kiwanis President Jerry Cannon acknowledged their courage as well as advocacy, actions and results during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Agency obtains accreditation
TRAVERSE CITY — Area Agency on Aging of Northwest Michigan received the accreditation status Case Management for Long-Term Services and Supports from the National Commission of Quality Assurance for its Michigan Choice Waiver and Aging and Adult Services Care Management programs.
The three-year designation is the highest accreditation achievement in the LTSS category.
The organization was recognized for its dedication to coordinating care in a person-centered and integrated manner that helps individuals function in their preferred setting.
9-year-old boy fatally shot in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO — A 9-year-old boy died Thursday after being shot in Kalamazoo, authorities said.
The child was pronounced dead at a Kalamazoo hospital on Thursday afternoon, Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety Chief Vernon Coakley said.
The child’s name and the circumstances leading to the shooting were not immediately released.
Representatives from Pastors on Patrol, the Northside Ministerial Alliance and the NAACP were at the scene of the shooting, speaking to community members and encouraging people to help bring an end to the gun violence in the southwestern Michigan city, the Kalamazoo Gazette reported.
“This is just appalling, it’s heartbreaking and it has got to stop,” NAACP President Wendy Fields said. “If there’s any witnesses, any quote-unquote snitches, anybody who knows anything; they need to step up now.”
Stolen art worth more than $100K returned
GROSSE POINTE — Authorities said they have returned six pieces of contemporary
art worth more than $100,000 that were stolen from a
suburban Detroit home
in 2017.
The screen prints and lithographs were taken from Anne Spivak of Grosse Pointe while she was bedridden, the U.S. attorney’s office said Thursday. She died five months later at age 86.
“Crimes such as home invasion and robbery targeting the elderly and vulnerable are among the most despicable,” said acting U.S. Attorney Saima Mohsin.
The stolen art was created by Robert Rauschenberg, Jasper Johns and others. The pieces were consigned to various individuals and a New York gallery when they were recovered by the FBI.
The art has been returned to Spivak’s estate.
“She was upstairs in bed when it happened,” son Pete Spivak Jr. said. “She was absolutely heartbroken. She was proud of her collection.”
He said the thieves seemed to know what they were stealing.
“Not everything was taken. It was handpicked,” Spivak said.
