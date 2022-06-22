Propane refills
TRAVERSE CITY — The Cedar/Maple City Lions Club hosts a propane refill sale from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. June 24 at Cherry Propane, 4200 E. Traverse Highway (M-72). Proceeds benefit the community.
Society anniversary
ELK RAPIDS — Elk Rapids Area Historical Society celebrates its 50th anniversary from noon to 4 p.m. June 26 at 301 Traverse St.
Activities include museum tours, kids' games, picnic lunch, vintage car exhibit (weather permitting) and more. elkrapidshistory.org
Harbor concerts
ELK RAPIDS — The summer 2022 concert series begins at 7 p.m. June 26 at the Edward C. Grace Memorial Harbor. Eric Engblade performs until 9 p.m.
Other shows: 1000 Watt Prophets July 2 and Birds of Prey July 3.
Research workshops
PETOSKEY — The Little Traverse Historical Museum offers research workshops from 10 a.m. to noon June 29 and July 6.
Attendees can learn how to research and use the museum's resources, like maps and photographs. Bring a laptop, if possible.
Admission is free for museum members, and $10 for others. Registration: 231-347-2620; jane@petoskeymuseum.org.
