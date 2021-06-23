Author talks Hemingway
PETOSKEY — Little Traverse Historical Society hosts a Zoom event with Southern Illinois University Edwardsville political science professor Andrew Theising at 7 p.m. June 24. He speaks about his book “Hemingway’s St. Louis,” a look at how five St. Louisan families influenced the life and stories of Hemingway.
Little Traverse Historical Museum features an exhibit on Hemingway and his childhood at Walloon Lake. Summer hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Saturday. Admission is $3 for adults. Members and children are free.
Call for donations
ALDEN — Alden Men’s Club accepts donations for its annual Rummage Sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Saturday through July 24 at the United Methodist Church. Not accepted: appliances, computers or older TVs. The July 31 sale supports six food pantries in Antrim and Kalkaska counties. Contact: 231-518-4066.
Farm workshop
WILLIAMSBURG — An archaeology workshop runs from 1-5 p.m. June 26 at Samels Farm. Activities may include shovel testing for artifacts, lecture, laboratory/curation techniques and flint knapping. More information: 231-267-5058.
Highway resurfacing
CADILLAC — Michigan Department of Transportation invests $2.9 million to resurface nearly 5.5 miles of U.S. 131 from U.S. 131 Business Route to Boon Road near Cadillac. Work begins June 28 and includes single-lane closures with traffic shifts. One lane remains open in each direction. This project includes new rumble strips and pavement markings. Crews expect to finish Aug. 31.
Tribute concert
PETOSKEY — Bay View Association presents Brass Transit at 8 p.m. July 3 in Hall Auditorium. The musicians pay tribute to the band Chicago. This event is part of the Bay View Music Festival. Kids attend for free with an adult ticket holder. General admission is $31.50 for the public; $28.50 for members. Box office: 231-348-9551.
Summer awards
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation awarded $16,660 in grants to organizations across the region. These awards come from the foundation’s Focus Fund Endowment, which is designed for broad community needs and interests.
During the spring season, the Community Foundation granted $6,660 total to nonprofit partners including Centra Wellness Network, Child and Family Services of Northwest Michigan and Good Samaritan Family Services. During the summer, the foundation granted $10,000 to nonprofit partners including the Baby Pantry at St. Philip’s Episcopal Church, Kalkaska Area Interfaith Resources and Michigan Challenge Traditional Sail Training.
Nonprofit, governmental and tribal partners can apply for Focus Fund grants until Sept. 1 at www.gtrcf.org/grants/.
Walkway open
EAST JORDAN — The East Jordan Downtown Development Authority’s “Joining Jordan” project is open to visitors and residents. It was funded by a $2.2 million grant from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation through the Community Development Block Grant Program in 2020. The East Jordan Downtown Development Authority provided the 10 percent grant match.
The project includes a pedestrian-safe walkway spanning the Jordan River, a new public waterfront park with a boardwalk and streetscape improvements between the city’s municipal marina and Memorial Park.
More information: 231-536-3381
Fireworks fundraiser
FRANKFORT — Frankfort Elberta Chamber of Commerce launches a fundraiser for the Frankfort Fourth of July fireworks. “Help Light the Night” aims to allow community members and visitors to donate directly to the fireworks.
The show’s $15,000 cost is entirely funded by individual donations.
Give at http://www.givebutter.com/frankfortfireworks or send donations to the Frankfort Chamber at P.O. Box 566 in Frankfort, MI 49635.
