Boat washing

TRAVERSE CITY — Spider Lake Property Owners Association and the Aquatic Invasive Species Pathways Program host a boat washing from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 23 at the boat launch off Grace Road.

Learn about aquatic invasive species and get a boat washed. Questions: emily@benziecd.org; 231-882-4391.

Nature art program

INTERLOCHEN — Author/illustrator Lori Taylor leads the “ArtWild! Water, Weird and Wild” program at 10 a.m. June 23 at Interlochen Public Library. Kindergarten through fifth-graders can learn about water dwellers, play a game and draw animals.

Family concert

TRAVERSE CITY — The Deep Water Blue Samba School concert starts at 11 a.m. June 23 at Traverse Area District Library. This is a local samba drumming group.

Genealogical meeting

TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse Area Genealogical Society meets at 1 p.m. June 23 at Traverse Area District Library off Woodmere Avenue.

Genealogists Anna Love and Linda Forwerck share “Researching Your Grand Traverse Area Family.”

Crafting session

BELLAIRE — Bellaire Public Library offers “Crafternoon” at 4 p.m. June 23. Ages 16 and older may create fairy gardens during this free program. Sign up: 231-533-8814.

Book swap

ELK RAPIDS — Friends of Elk Rapids District Library hosts the “Meet and Greet and Book Swap” at 5 p.m. June 23 at Art and Connection.

Meet members of the FOL board and office staff and talk about books. Questions: friendoftheerlibrary@gmail.com.

Photography workshop

KALKASKA — Antrim Photography Workshop meets at 5:30 p.m. June 23 at 4651 County Road NE. Plant a tree for Bill Higgins.

RSVP: 231-313-8820; LL.pics44@gmail.com.

Used book sale

INTERLOCHEN — Friends of Interlochen Public Library hosts its book sale from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. June 24 and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 25. CDs, DVDs, games and puzzles are also available.

A FOL member preview sale is open from 6-8 p.m. June 23. Join the group for $10 at the door to enter the sale.

School sale

LAKE LEELANAU — The Used Treasure Sale is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 24 and 25 and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 26 in the old gym at St. Mary School.

Proceeds support the Class of 2024. Questions: nackley@stmarysll.org.

Pizza and Pipes

WILLIAMSBURG — Music House Museum presents Pizza and Pipes at 6:30 p.m. June 24. Red Wings Organist Dave Calendine performs on the Wurlitzer theater organ.

Tickets are $30 per adult, $15 per child under 10. A pizza dinner is included. Box office: 231-938-9300.

Fishing for kids

FRANKFORT — The annual Take A Kid Fishing begins with a Nite-Crawler Hunt at dusk June 24 at Mineral Springs Park. Families can enjoy fishing starting at 8 a.m. June 25.

Kids receive worms, a T-shirt and food and drinks. Admission is free and kids do not need a fishing license. The Frankfort-Elberta Chamber of Commerce presents this event.

Students tour ferry

MANISTEE — Frankfort-Elberta Middle School students recently toured the SS City of Milwaukee, a railroad car ferry.

This trip was supported with a grant from the Frankfort Rotary Club’s Willoughby-Rotary Foundation and the Benzie Area Historical Society Ann Arbor Railroad and Car Ferry Education Fund.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you