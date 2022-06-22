Boat washing
TRAVERSE CITY — Spider Lake Property Owners Association and the Aquatic Invasive Species Pathways Program host a boat washing from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 23 at the boat launch off Grace Road.
Learn about aquatic invasive species and get a boat washed. Questions: emily@benziecd.org; 231-882-4391.
Nature art program
INTERLOCHEN — Author/illustrator Lori Taylor leads the “ArtWild! Water, Weird and Wild” program at 10 a.m. June 23 at Interlochen Public Library. Kindergarten through fifth-graders can learn about water dwellers, play a game and draw animals.
Family concert
TRAVERSE CITY — The Deep Water Blue Samba School concert starts at 11 a.m. June 23 at Traverse Area District Library. This is a local samba drumming group.
Genealogical meeting
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse Area Genealogical Society meets at 1 p.m. June 23 at Traverse Area District Library off Woodmere Avenue.
Genealogists Anna Love and Linda Forwerck share “Researching Your Grand Traverse Area Family.”
Crafting session
BELLAIRE — Bellaire Public Library offers “Crafternoon” at 4 p.m. June 23. Ages 16 and older may create fairy gardens during this free program. Sign up: 231-533-8814.
Book swap
ELK RAPIDS — Friends of Elk Rapids District Library hosts the “Meet and Greet and Book Swap” at 5 p.m. June 23 at Art and Connection.
Meet members of the FOL board and office staff and talk about books. Questions: friendoftheerlibrary@gmail.com.
Photography workshop
KALKASKA — Antrim Photography Workshop meets at 5:30 p.m. June 23 at 4651 County Road NE. Plant a tree for Bill Higgins.
RSVP: 231-313-8820; LL.pics44@gmail.com.
Used book sale
INTERLOCHEN — Friends of Interlochen Public Library hosts its book sale from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. June 24 and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 25. CDs, DVDs, games and puzzles are also available.
A FOL member preview sale is open from 6-8 p.m. June 23. Join the group for $10 at the door to enter the sale.
School sale
LAKE LEELANAU — The Used Treasure Sale is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 24 and 25 and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 26 in the old gym at St. Mary School.
Proceeds support the Class of 2024. Questions: nackley@stmarysll.org.
Pizza and Pipes
WILLIAMSBURG — Music House Museum presents Pizza and Pipes at 6:30 p.m. June 24. Red Wings Organist Dave Calendine performs on the Wurlitzer theater organ.
Tickets are $30 per adult, $15 per child under 10. A pizza dinner is included. Box office: 231-938-9300.
Fishing for kids
FRANKFORT — The annual Take A Kid Fishing begins with a Nite-Crawler Hunt at dusk June 24 at Mineral Springs Park. Families can enjoy fishing starting at 8 a.m. June 25.
Kids receive worms, a T-shirt and food and drinks. Admission is free and kids do not need a fishing license. The Frankfort-Elberta Chamber of Commerce presents this event.
Students tour ferry
MANISTEE — Frankfort-Elberta Middle School students recently toured the SS City of Milwaukee, a railroad car ferry.
This trip was supported with a grant from the Frankfort Rotary Club’s Willoughby-Rotary Foundation and the Benzie Area Historical Society Ann Arbor Railroad and Car Ferry Education Fund.
