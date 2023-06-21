Yoga in the Park
TRAVERSE CITY — Sarah Townsend leads Yoga in the Park at 6 p.m. June 22 in Hall Park, behind Traverse Area District Library.
Classes continue Thursdays in July and are donation based.
Materials exchange
BELLAIRE — A free Craft Supplies Exchange goes from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 23 and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 24 at Bellaire Public Library.
Bring items to donate and take materials home. Leftover items go to a local school or resale shop. More details: 231-533-8814.
Charlie Chaplin films
WILLIAMSBURG — Three Charlie Chaplin shorts are presented at 7 p.m. June 23 at the Music House Museum. View “The Rink,” “A Day’s Pleasure” and “The Idle Class” for $25. Purchase at mynorthtickets.com or call 231-938-9300.
Health summit
TRAVERSE CITY — The Northern Michigan Veterans Mental Health Summit goes from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. June 24 at the NMC Hagerty Center.
Event hosts: Grand Traverse County Department of Veterans Affairs and the Veterans Health Administration. Register for free via Eventbrite.com.
Cancer center donation
TRAVERSE CITY — Serra Subaru of Traverse City donated $2,500 along with blankets and art kits to patients at Cowell Family Cancer Center as part of the Subaru Loves to Care program in June.
Club receives grant
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Track Club received $1,000 from Benzie Central High School student-athlete Hunter Jones through the Gatorade Play It Forward program.
The program allows Gatorade Player of the Year recipients to select a local or national organization to receive a grant. Jones, of Thompsonville, is a Gatorade Michigan Boys Cross Country Player of the Year.
Discovery Pier program
TRAVERSE CITY — A new Discover Fishing at the Pier program occurred in June at the Discovery Center and Pier.
Around 60 youth and their families participated. The program was created with Inland Seas Education Association, Michigan United Conservation Clubs and the Northwest Michigan Fishing Club with support from the Great Lakes Fishery Trust. Youth learned about Great Lakes fishing and food webs and took home a rod, reel and tackle box.
Doula directory available
CHARLEVOIX — Great Start Collaborative created a directory of the 23 community members who recently completed doula training.
The DONA International Birth Doula Training was coordinated by the Great Start Collaborative and Parent Coalition of Charlevoix, Emmet and Northern Antrim Counties. The doulas are certified by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services to help individuals during pregnancy, labor and childbirth. Find the “Meet the Doulas” publication at greatstartcollaborative.org/projects.
Spring grant recipients
TRAVERSE CITY — Rotary Charities of Traverse City announces the spring 2023 grant winners.
A total of $340,000 goes to these organizations:
- District Health Department No. 10— $150,000 Systems Change Accelerator Grant for the Northern Michigan Community Health Innovation Region
- Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians — $50,000 Assets for Thriving Communities Grant for its Fish Waste Processing Facility
- Grand Traverse Foodshed Alliance — $50,000 Assets for Thriving Communities Grant for its NoBo Mrkt Food Incubator Pilot Program
- Memorial Park Pickleball Association — $40,000 Assets for Thriving Communities Grant for new pickleball courts at Green Lake Township Memorial Park
- Northwest Michigan Health Services, Inc. — $50,000 Assets for Thriving Communities Grant for the Traverse City West Middle School Adolescent Health Center.
