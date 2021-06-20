Garden club meeting
TRAVERSE CITY — The Friendly Garden Club of Traverse City meets June 22 at Church of the Living God. Bring a lunch for social time at 11:30 a.m. The For Love of Water (FLOW) program begins at 12:15 p.m. More details: 231-357-9811 or 231-922-3666.
Garden tours, show
LELAND — The Little Garden Club and Leelanau Community Cultural Center co-sponsor the “Art of the Garden” exhibition from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 24-27 at the Old Art Building. View flora and fauna artwork.
Everyone is invited to visit six local gardens from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 24. Tickets are $15 at the Old Art Building. Proceeds benefit the garden club and LCCC.
Water protection summit slated
PESHAWBESTOWN — Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians hosts “Zhaabwiitoodaa Nibi: Let’s Protect the Water” from 1-5 p.m. June 24-25 and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 26. Keynote speaker: writer and environmentalist Winona LaDuke. A concert begins at 7 p.m. Friday. Register for the virtual summit at https://zoom.us/.../tJwocOqoqDItGtdi6IVJrN3pgEltJxHdsBrp.
Author presentation
TRAVERSE CITY — Emily Henry discusses her text “People We Meet on Vacation” at 7 p.m. June 24 via Zoom. Author and Interlochen Arts Academy instructor Brittany Cavallaro is the guest host.
A $10 donation is suggested for the National Writers Series. Register at nationalwritersseries.org.
Arts celebration
ALPENA — Thunder Bay Art Gallery hosts its 10th anniversary celebration from 2-5 p.m. June 25. A “Chalk on the Walk” activity is open to all ages. Live music is included.
Nominate a judge
BAD AXE — Michigan Judges Association accepts nominations for its Hilda Gage Judicial Excellence Award until June 25.
The award recognizes a current or former judge who demonstrates competence in docket and trial management, contributions to the profession, contributions to legal scholarship and contributions to the community.
Nominees must be members in good standing of the MJA and served as a court of appeals or circuit court judge in their career.
Send forms to Gerald M. Prill at the 52nd Circuit Court Huron County, 250 East Huron Ave., Suite 207 in Bad Axe, MI 48413 or prillg@co.huron.mi.us.
‘Inner Path’ published
TRAVERSE CITY — Mission Point Press recently published Ron Adams’ “The Inner Path: Calmness, Compassion and Conversation in Turbulent Times.” Adams, a Michigan and Colorado resident, recommends steps toward balance and satisfaction in life. The paperback text is $14.95 in stores and online.
Men’s health reminders
CADILLAC — District Health Department No. 10 supports National Men’s Health Month in June. Men and boys are encouraged to prioritize their health by scheduling yearly checkups and preventative screenings, committing to routine STD testing and performing monthly exams to check for testicular cancer.
June 27 is National HIV Testing Day. The CDC recommends everyone ages of 13-64 get tested for HIV at least once. The health department offers free, confidential tests at any of its locations. Call 888-217-3904 to schedule.
Book giveaways
BALDWIN — PoWeR! Book Bags recently presented an end-of-year giveaway for students at Baldwin Community Schools (preschool to fifth grade).
Students selected three books and a create-a-story booklet to take home. The giveaway is supported by a grant from the Lake County Community Foundation and public donations to the Suttons Bay nonprofit.
PoWeR! Book Bags partnered with inspiREading through the Great Start Collaborative and West Shore ESD.
Scan the QR code inside each text for reading strategies by grade level. This is possible with grants from the Community Foundation for Mason County, the Women Who Care of Mason County and donations from the public.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.