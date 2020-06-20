Auto insurance meeting
LANSING — Rep. Daire Rendon, of Lake City, invites Michigan residents to the virtual town hall meeting at 5 p.m. June 23. She is joined by Speaker Pro Tempore and Select Committee on Reducing Car Insurance Rates Chairman Jason Wentworth.
Discussion covers upcoming changes to Michigan’s car insurance system.
Call 855-756-7520, ext. 62822, to participate.
More information: 517-373-3817; DaireRendon@house.mi.gov.
Climate webinar
TRAVERSE CITY — Groundwork Center for Resilient Communities and Michigan Climate Action Network present the “After the Flood” webinar from 10-11:30 a.m. June 24 via Zoom.
Discussion covers the future of climate, energy and infrastructure in Michigan.
Register at miclimateaction.org. Contact: miriam@groundworkcenter.org.
Pop-up benefit concert
TRAVERSE CITY — SwingShift and the Stars presents a pop-up concert featuring Rebooted at 6 p.m. June 27 at Turtle Creek Stadium. Gates open at 5 p.m.
Tickets are $10, with $5 from each benefiting Michael’s Place. Pay at the door or at the Pit Spitters website.
