Free kayak rentals
TRAVERSE CITY — Labatt Lake Days offers free kayak rentals to Michiganders from June 21-27 at Paddle TC, 199 E. Grandview Parkway. The first 40 rentals each day are covered by Labatt Blue Light Seltzer Lemonade, a new summertime beverage. Adults ages 21 and older may participate. Bring a valid ID.
Live music
ELK RAPIDS — Ethanology hosts an outdoor music series from 8-11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays this summer. The Steve Leaf Exhibition performs June 25 and Syd Burnham Band is scheduled June 26.
Novel released
ONEKAMA — Mission Point Press publishes “The Cut” by author John Wemlinger, of Onekama. The town’s history and its channel connecting Portage Lake and Lake Michigan, referred to as “the cut,” provided material for his fifth book. Onekama celebrates its 150th anniversary this year. The paperback retails for $17.95.
Artist donates song
ANN ARBOR — Grammy Award-winning bluegrass artist Billy Strings donated his song “Watch it Fall” for use in the National Wildlife Federation’s new social media video “Time’s Up for Line 5.” The video calls for President Biden to support Gov. Whitmer’s actions to shut down Enbridge’s Line 5 after she revoked its easement to operate in the Straits of Mackinac.
Hospice receives grant
CHARLEVOIX — Hospice of Michigan received a $7,500 grant from the Charlevoix County Community Foundation. The award is part of the foundation’s Community Priorities Cycle and will benefit Hospice of Michigan’s wE-Connect telehealth tool.
The program allows caregivers to facilitate video visits between patients and their loved ones. The grant helps Hospice of Michigan purchase approximately 23 of 36 tablets needed for the Charlevoix County initiative.
Book giveaways
SUTTONS BAY — PoWeR! Book Bags recently hosted School Book Giveaways for students at Suttons Bay Public School (Preschool to eighth grade), Leelanau Montessori (Preschool to 6th), Northport Public School (K-12) and Benodjenh Child Development Center. Students took home two free books from a class variety pack, a story booklet and a National Geographic magazine.
Giveaways at Suttons Bay Public School, Leelanau Montessori and Benodjenh Center were supported by a grant from the Youth Endowment Foundation of Leelanau County, Suttons Bay-Leelanau County Rotary Club and volunteers who prepare the books. The Northport Public School giveaway was made possible by a grant from the Youth Endowment Fund of Leelanau Township and the Leelanau Township Community Foundation.
