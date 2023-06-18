Kids’ activities
TRAVERSE CITY — Weekly programs for preschool and elementary students are available at Great Lakes Children’s Museum.
Kid’s Craft Lab will feature abstract painting at 1 or 3:30 p.m. Monday and 10:30 a.m., 1 or 3:30 p.m. Thursday. Storytime Adventures will include “Moon Rope” at 10:30 a.m., 1 or 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.
‘Women in Media’ panel
OMENA — Omena Women’s Club will present the “Women in Media” panel from 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday at the Omena-Traverse Yacht Club.
Panelists are Record-Eagle Executive Editor Rebecca Pierce, Northern Michigan Woman Editor Kerry Winkler, WTCM Radio News Director Michelle Perez, UpNorthLive/ 7&4 News Weekend Anchor Miya Ingle and Leelanau Enterprise Editor Amy Hubbell.
Reservations are required. Call 269-491-7207 or email mmcmorrow@hotmail.com to sign up.
Summer concerts
LUDINGTON — Ludington Area Center for the Arts will present the Summer Concert Series from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays from June 21 through Aug. 30 at Waterfront Park.
The series will open with The Sunset Groove. Other shows coming up are: Organissmo, June 28; Rodney Whitaker, July 5 and Howard Wilson’s Salt City All-Stars, July 12. Donations are accepted at https://tinyurl.com/3tykfsc5.
Reading program event
SUTTONS BAY — Suttons Bay Bingham District Library will begin its Summer Reading Program at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at North Park Pavilion.
Sign up and receive a free reading kit. Musician Gay Powell will lead attendees in song.
Rainbow Run signup
TRAVERSE CITY — TART Trails and Up North Pride will host the inaugural Rainbow Run at 11 a.m. June 24 on the Boardman Lake Loop Trail.
Music and refreshments will be served at Hull Park before and after the run.
Entry is $25 per student and $30 per adult until June 22 at RunSignup.com. On-site registration is $30 per student, $35 per adult. Proceeds will be split between the host organizations.
Waste drop-off
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse County residents can make an appointment for the Household Hazardous Waste Collection from noon to 6 p.m. Thursday.
Accepted items include cleaning products, lawn and garden chemicals, batteries, oil-based paint and more. Schedule a drop-off through recyclesmart.info/1162.
Cemetery discussion
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse Genealogy Society will present “Resurrecting the Glen Arbor Cemetery” at 1 p.m. Thursday at Traverse Area District Library.
Learn about the Glen Arbor Township Cemetery, which operated from 1880-1927. Join in person or via Zoom. More details: tadl.org/gtags.
Free biking for kids
HARBOR SPRINGS — Kids ages 12 and younger can ride for free with an adult from 2 to 8 p.m. Thursdays starting Thursday at the Highlands Bike Park.
The park features 22 miles of natural terrain and lift-served mountain biking. Learn more at highlandsharborsprings.com/bike.
Book sale
INTERLOCHEN — Friends of Interlochen Public Library’s Used Book Sale will take place from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the library.
Friends members can preview the sale from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday. Membership costs $10 per person or $20 per family at the door.
Open house
ELK RAPIDS — Elk Rapids Area Historical Society will host an open house from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday. See the recent renovations to the museum’s upper level and enjoy light refreshments.
Jazz at Sunset returns
TRAVERSE CITY — Chateau Chantal will present Jazz at Sunset starting at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Guests can listen to the Jeff Haas Trio and Laurie Sears on Thursdays through Aug. 31. Purchase tickets at shop.chateauchantal.com/reservation-events.
