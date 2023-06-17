Intersection closure at Barlow and Centre
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Streets Division closes the intersection at Barlow and Centre streets Monday and Tuesday. Asphalt surface repairs should be done by 3 p.m. Tuesday.
Additionally, the team works on catch basin and manhole repairs June 21-23 on Union Street between 10th and 12th streets.
The road shoulder is closed in construction areas.
Drivers and pedestrians are encouraged to find a different route.
Questions: 231-922-4900.
Student exhibition on display at library
TRAVERSE CITY — The “Visible/Invisible Disability” Photovoice exhibition is displayed at Traverse Area District Library through June 30.
Students from Northwest Education Services’ Career Tech and Transition Campus programs Life Skills Center and Adult Community Experience (ACE) created the project. These programs are for ages 18-26 who have disabilities.
The project includes photos and stories that show different perspectives on an issue, according to a release.
