Virtual Happy Hour set with Oosterhouse, Smart
TRAVERSE CITY — Join Bonobo Winery’s Carter Oosterhouse and Amy Smart in a Virtual Happy Hour at 7 p.m. June 17.
The Zoom meeting ID is 728-637-1687, or view the event through Faceb- ook Live. Call 231-282-9463, ext. 1 to order wine for pickup.
Local high school on quiz show
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Central High School
competes against Roscom-
mon High School in the
“Quiz Central” championship game, televised at 7:30 p.m. June 17 on WCMU Public Television.
The northern Michigan team features students Andy Zaloudek, Henry Huschke, Alex Olin, Miles Riddle and Liam Berigan.
Water event
SUTTONS BAY — Inland Seas Education Association hosts the Family Water Healer event at 10 a.m. June 18 at Beach Park. Attendees can hear a story and share their connection with water through written or visual methods. The day also includes a self-guided Leelanau Trail Water Hunt. Search for the answers to clues to reveal a word. Registration is required at schoolship.org.
Museum display
MESICK — Mesick Historical Museum shows a newspaper collection from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 20. View articles and obituaries from the 1920s to present. The reading table is available to use.
Ties to Flint water doom candidate
LANSING — A candidate for Michigan civil rights director has been rejected after concerns were raised about his connection to the Flint water crisis.
Harvey Hollins was turned down in a 4-4 vote Monday by the Civil Rights Commission, MLive.com reported.
Hollins was urban affairs adviser under Gov. Rick Snyder. He was among senior members of Snyder’s team who knew in 2015 about a spike in Legionnaires’ disease in the Flint area. Experts linked it to bacteria in the water.
Snyder didn’t speak publicly about Legionnaires’ until early 2016.
“Our 2017 report on the Flint water crisis specifically found that racism was a key factor in the crisis,” Commissioner Zenna Faraj Elhasan said. “And I think hiring a candidate who was involved in that crisis goes directly against everything that department must prevent and that the commission is meant to protect against.”
Commissioner Portia Roberson said concerns about Hollins emerged in a survey of employees.
Commissioner Jeffrey Sakwa, who was in favor of hiring Hollins, said he’s “being penalized for something he’s not responsible for.”
Canada, U.S. and Mexico extend border restrictions to July 21
TORONTO — The U.S., Canada and Mexico have agreed to extend their agreements to keep their shared borders closed to non-essential travel to July 21 during the coronavirus pandemic
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday’s agreement extends the closure by another 30 days. The restrictions were announced on March 18 and were extended in April and May.
“This is a decision that will protect people on both sides of the border as we continue to fight COVID-19,” Trudeau said.
The acting U.S. secretary of homeland security, Chad Wolf, said in a statement that the department will continue to limit nonessential travel at land ports of entry with Canada and Mexico. Mexico’s Foreign Ministry also tweeted that the agreement had been extended.
Many Canadians fear a reopening. The novel coronavirus has sickened more than 2 million people in the U.S. and killed more than 115,000, according to Johns Hopkins University. It has sickened more than 99,000 and killed 8,175 in Canada.
Americans who are returning to the U.S. and Canadians who are returning to Canada are exempted from the border closure. Immediate family members of Canadians are also allowed entry into Canada, but must quarantine for 14 days.
And essential cross-border workers like healthcare professionals, airline crews and truck drivers are still permitted to cross. Truck drivers are critical as they move food and medical goods in both directions. Much of Canada’s food supply comes from or via the U.S.
Canada sends 75% of its exports to the U.S. and about 18% of American exports go to Canada. The U.S.-Canada border is world’s longest between two nations.
Trudeau said he is open to a Canadian city hosting National Hockey League games if if local health officials agree with it. The league plans to have training camps open in July and to play games without spectators in a couple of cities in late July or August.
“Canada is open to it so long as it is OK by the local health authorities,” he said.
