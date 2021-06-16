Class luncheon
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Central High School Class of 1957 meets for lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. June 17 at the Elks Lodge. All area alumni are welcome.
Museum sale
WILLIAMSBURG — The Music House Museum hosts its Antiques and Collectibles Sale from 2-6 p.m. June 18 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 19. All proceeds support the venue’s security upgrades. More details: 231-938-9300.
Exhibitions open Friday
PETOSKEY — Crooked Tree Arts Center presents two summer art exhibitions from June 18 through Sept. 4.
“Beneath the Moon and Under the Sun: Landscape Paintings” features Heidi A. Marshall’s works, and “Past is Present: A Dart Featured Artist Retrospective” includes nearly 20 regional artists.
CTAC is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday. Programs are supported partly by an award from the Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs.
School seeks sale items
LAKE LEELANAU — St. Mary School sophomore class collects used items from 8 a.m. to noon June 20-21 at the school. Furniture must be clean and all items should work properly. Not accepted: clothes, old electronics (computers and TVs) and sleeper sofas. Items will be sold at the Used Treasure Sale from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 25-27.
Spring Farm Festival
WILLIAMSBURG — The Spring Farm Festival goes from 12:30-3 p.m. June 20 at Samels Farm. Explore the building and enjoy demonstrations, food and free wagon rides. The annual membership meeting and reception begins at 3:30 p.m.
Health workshops
ANN ARBOR — The National Kidney Foundation of Michigan presents Kidney Personal Action Toward Health (PATH) workshops this summer. Online sessions cover controlling symptoms, decreasing stress and communicating with health providers.
An information session begins at 10 a.m. June 21 and 6 p.m. June 24. Monday classes run June 28 through Aug. 23, with no class July 5. Thursday sessions are July 1 to Aug. 19. Registration: pathprograms@nkfm.org; 734-482-1455.
Tickets on sale
TRAVERSE CITY — Tickets are available for the National Cherry Festival Queen’s Coronation from 5:30-8 p.m. July 9 at Grand Traverse Resort and Spa. The evening includes cash bar and live and silent auctions benefiting the Queen’s Scholarship Program. The new National Cherry Queen is announced at 7:45 p.m. Cost is $35. cherryfestival.org
Book giveaway
MANCELONA — PoWeR! Book Bags recently hosted its “School Book Give-Aways” for elementary students at Mancelona Public Schools. Students picked one book from a class variety pack to take home. They also received a create-a-story booklet and a National Geographic magazine.
This book giveaway was made possible through a grant from the Youth Endowment Fund of the Antrim County Community Foundation and donations to PoWeR! Book Bags, a northern Michigan nonprofit.
Man drowns in lake
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. — A northwestern Indiana man drowned in Lake Michigan after rescuing his girlfriend.
Donald Turner, 28, of Portage, was swimming with his girlfriend in Michigan City when she began to struggle in the water, officers said.
Turner went to her aid and was able to get her to safety before going underwater and not resurfacing, officers said.
A nearby swimmer located Turner’s body a short distance away from where he was last seen, officers said. The Michigan City Fire Department immediately rendered lifesaving measures, and Turner was transported to a Michigan City hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The drowning happened shortly after 4:30 p.m. Sunday.
