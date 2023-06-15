Fireworks show tickets available
TRAVERSE CITY — Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. today for the first International Fireworks Championship, scheduled Sept. 9 at Turtle Creek Stadium.
Shows will feature teams from the U.S., Mexico, Spain and Germany. Fireworks will be judged, and the public can help decide the winner.
Prices are $30 for a box seat and $250 for a four-person table. Learn more at traversecity.com/international-fireworks-championship.
Intersection closure
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Streets Division is closing the intersection at Barlow and Centre streets today and Friday.
Asphalt street repairs should be done by 3 p.m. Friday. Drivers and pedestrians are encouraged to find a different route. Questions: 231-922-4900.
WIC policy changes
LANSING — The Michigan Women, Infants and Children (MI-WIC) policy changed on June 1.
Updated income guidelines are:
- Family of two — $36,482 annual, $702 weekly income
- Family of three — $45,991 annually, $885 weekly
- Family of four — $55,500 annually, $1,068 weekly
- Family of five — $65,009 annually, $1,251 weekly
- Family of six — $74,518 annually, $1,434 weekly
Families can contact their local WIC agency to apply. Find an office at www.dhd10.org/men-women/mw-wic-2/.
