Fireworks show tickets available

TRAVERSE CITY — Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. today for the first International Fireworks Championship, scheduled Sept. 9 at Turtle Creek Stadium.

Shows will feature teams from the U.S., Mexico, Spain and Germany. Fireworks will be judged, and the public can help decide the winner.

Prices are $30 for a box seat and $250 for a four-person table. Learn more at traversecity.com/international-fireworks-championship.

Intersection closure

TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Streets Division is closing the intersection at Barlow and Centre streets today and Friday.

Asphalt street repairs should be done by 3 p.m. Friday. Drivers and pedestrians are encouraged to find a different route. Questions: 231-922-4900.

WIC policy changes

LANSING — The Michigan Women, Infants and Children (MI-WIC) policy changed on June 1.

Updated income guidelines are:

  • Family of two — $36,482 annual, $702 weekly income
  • Family of three — $45,991 annually, $885 weekly
  • Family of four — $55,500 annually, $1,068 weekly
  • Family of five — $65,009 annually, $1,251 weekly
  • Family of six — $74,518 annually, $1,434 weekly

Families can contact their local WIC agency to apply. Find an office at www.dhd10.org/men-women/mw-wic-2/.

