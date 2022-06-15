Accessible Recreation Day
TRAVERSE CITY — Disability Network Northern Michigan, Grand Traverse County and Norte host a free Accessible Recreation Day from 1-4 p.m. June 16 at the Civic Center.
Families are invited for adaptive bike demonstrations and tune-ups, carnival games, softball with the Dream Team and other activities.
Book club discussion
TRAVERSE CITY — Adults are invited to Peninsula Community Library’s Pageturners book club at 6:30 p.m. June 16 via Zoom. More details: 231-223-7700.
Summer concerts
INTERLOCHEN — Interlochen Public Radio continues its “IPR Live” summer concert series. Free live music occurs at different venues around northern Michigan.
Upcoming events:
- The Sound Garden Quintet at 5 p.m. June 16 at Lake Ann Brewing and 3 p.m. June 19 at Stormcloud Parkview Taproom
- PULSE Saxophone Quartet at 8 p.m. June 23 at Ethanology Distillation
- The Crispin Campbell Quartet at 3 p.m. June 26 at Black Star Farms
‘Bet On You’ talk
TRAVERSE CITY — Angie Morgan presents “Bet On You” at 7 p.m. June 16 at City Opera House as part of the National Writers Series.
Her talk is also available virtually. Ticket information: nationalwritersseries.org.
Series resumes
TRAVERSE CITY — The Red Drive Concert Series opens with Delilah DeWylde at 6 p.m. June 17 on the piazza in front of Left Foot Charley.
Bring a chair for this free show.
Annual craft fair
FRANKFORT — The Frankfort-Elberta Area Chamber of Commerce hosts its 25th annual Frankfort Craft Fair from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 18 on Main Street.
More than 70 booths provide home and garden items. Learn more at frankfort-elberta.com.
Relay for Life events
EAST JORDAN — Relay for Life Chain of Lakes hosts an event at 7 p.m. June 18 at Sportsman’s Park. An ice cream social and luminaria ceremony are included. O.J. Adkins plays music.
An ice cream social and luminaria start at 7 p.m. June 25 at Railroad Park in Mancelona. More details: https://bit.ly/3xuyj9E.
Waste collection
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse County residents may participate in the Household Hazardous Waste drop-off from noon to 6 p.m. June 23.
Accepted items: cleaning products, batteries, lawn and garden chemicals and more. Find the complete list at recyclesmart.info/1213.
Appointments are required at RecycleSmart.info.
Book released
TRAVERSE CITY — Michigan author Dan Ellens published a second edition of his “Turning Ten- Great Adventures in the Great Lakes.” The new format includes a chapter with 2022 reflections about the four outdoor trips from 30 years ago. The paperback and e-book are available at Amazon.com.
Legislation passes
LANSING — Sen. Curt VanderWall’s Student Mental Health Apprenticeship for Retention and Training, or SMART program, was approved by the Senate.
Senate Bill 1012 would establish SMART to give school counselors, school social workers and school psychologists tuition assistance toward certifications and master’s level educational requirements while they continue working in their district.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.