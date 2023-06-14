Quartet performs
EMPIRE — Glen Lake Library begins its summer kids’ programs at 11 a.m. June 15 with PULSE Saxophone Quartet.
Youth may also sign up for the Summer Reading Challenge. Free programs continue Thursday mornings through Aug. 17.
Bistro Polaris opens
SUTTONS BAY — Bistro Polaris opens June 15 at Black Star Farms.
Estate Chef John Korycki invited Chef Rolando Beramendi to present an Italian dinner at 7 p.m. June 17 and brunch at 11 a.m. June 18. Both meals are paired with wines.
Reserve seats via MyNorthTickets.com. Contact: 231-944-1297.
Tai chi class
TRAVERSE CITY — A tai chi session begins at noon June 16 at Traverse Area District Library. All ages are welcome to the outdoor class.
Art walk
SUTTONS BAY — Suttons Bay Chamber of Commerce presents the annual Artisan and Wine Walk, A Toast to Suttons Bay from 5-8 p.m. June 16.
Certain shops feature local artisans and extended hours. Art is available to purchase. Some businesses offer alcohol tastings.
Participants can get a walking guide stamped at each participating merchant. Turn in a finished guide to enter a gift card drawing.
Stargardts in concert
WILLIAMSBURG — The Music House Museum welcomes three generations of Stargardts in concert at 7 p.m. June 16.
The show features pianist Steve Stargardt, his daughter flutist Lori Jayne Dear (Stargardt) and grandson bassist Jack Stargardt. Admission is $25 at mynorthtickets.com or call 231-938-9300.
‘Breathing Space’ shows
LELAND — Leland resident Rebecca Reynolds and co-director McAdoo Greer present “Breathing Space” June 16-18 at the Old Art Building.
Performances start at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and at 3 p.m. Sunday. Friday’s premiere is sold out. Meet the cast and directors after the matinee. For tickets, go to oldartbuilding.com or call 231-256-2131.
Coding for kids
BELLAIRE — Kids Coding Club meets at 10 a.m. June 17 at Bellaire Public Library.
Ages 8-13 complete activities at code.org. Register for free at bellairelibrary.org or call 231-533-8814.
Public art exhibition
BELLAIRE — Bellaire Downtown Development Authority displays the Charles Culver Public Art Exhibition from mid-June through October.
Each piece includes a QR code with access to an audio presentation on the artwork’s background.
The Michigan Arts and Culture Council provided a grant for the project. Local funding came from the Antrim Women’s Alliance, Rotary Club of Bellaire, Downtown Bellaire Hardware, Uniquely North, Shanty Creek Resorts and other organizations.
Tour sites dedicated
PETOSKEY — Michigan Hemingway Society recently dedicated new sites on its Michigan Hemingway Tour: Pigeon River Discovery Center in Vanderbilt and Walloon Lake Circle Park.
Sites are also designated in Petoskey, Horton Bay, Charlevoix and Kalkaska. Learn more at michiganhemingwaysociety.org.
Law student scholarship
BLOOMFIELD HILLS — Plunkett Cooney offers three, $2,500 scholarships through the Diversity and Inclusion essay program.
Students enrolled in an accredited law school may submit their essay by June 23 at https://plunkettcooney.isolvedhire.com/apply/0-0.php. Questions: 248-901-4084; jbarczak@plunkettcooney.com.
