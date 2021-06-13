Art walk opens
EAST JORDAN — The Jordan Art Walk opening ceremony begins at 11 a.m. June 16. Gather at Memorial Park near the bandshell. “Exploring Nature Through Art” features seven sculptures made by Michigan artists. Five are for sale.
The Jordan Art Walk Committee plans to add sculptures annually to the area.
Project supporters: Jordan River Arts Council, East Jordan Area Chamber of Commerce, Friends of the Jordan River Watershed, Active Recovery Physical Therapy and Sports Rehab, Blue Cross Blue Shield Blue Care Network and Great Lakes Energy People Fund.
Outdoor theater is backTRAVERSE CITY — Theatre Under the Tent returns at 7 p.m. June 17 in the Old Town Playhouse parking lot. The series begins with BoBossa. Bring a chair and food, if desired. Health department guidelines are followed.
Other events this month:
- June 18 — Rigs & Jeels
- June 19 — The Belle of Amherst
- June 22 and 29 — JazzNorth
- June 23 — Derek Richards and Sal Demilio
- June 30 — Golden Voices
Tickets are $20 for adults, $13 for youth. Box office: 231-947-2210, ext. 2. Any remaining tickets are sold at the entrance to the parking lot one hour before the show.
Crafting sessions
INTERLOCHEN — Adults and teens are invited to Make and Take Craft from 10 a.m. to noon June 18 at Interlochen Public Library. Call: 231-276-6767.
Lions club donations
EAST JORDAN — East Jordan King Lion Denny Gocha presented Shannon Fender, president of the East Jordan Freedom Festival, with $500 for the June 23-27 event.
East Jordan Lion Brenda Chanda presented $884.52 to King Lion Denny Gocha for the White Cane sight collection. The East Jordan Lions Club collected at three locations in early June. Lions clubs around the world work to help those with sight issues and blindness.
Fireworks show
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Boom Boom Club plans its fireworks show at 10:30 p.m. July 4 over West Grand Traverse Bay. Open Space seating starts at $30, and 10-person tables cost $1,500. Purchase tickets or donate at events.bytepro.net/tcboomboom2020.
Students get books
GAYLORD — PoWeR! Book Bags recently hosted its “School Book Give-Aways” for students to take home books before summer vacation. Students at Gaylord’s North Ohio and South Maple Elementary schools received four free texts to keep.
Vanderbilt Elementary (preschool to eighth grade) students chose three texts, and Johannesburg and Lewiston students selected one. All students also received a create-a-story booklet.
The giveaway was funded partly with a grant from The Great Lakes Energy People Fund, The Otsego Community Foundation and other supporters.
Donations are accepted at PowerBookBags.com.
Summer programs set
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Area Public Schools offers summer learning and camp opportunities including Summer Explorers Clubs and athletic and music camps. All programs are available to children living in the Traverse City area as well as summer visitors. tcaps.net/summerprograms
Book giveaways
FIFE LAKE — PoWeR! Book Bags served students at Fife Lake Forest Area Elementary School through its School Book Giveaways. They picked two free books and create-your-own-story booklets to take home.
This initiative was supported with a grant from the Youth Advisory Council of Kalkaska County Community Foundation and public donations to PoWeR! Book Bags.
