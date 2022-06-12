Block closure
TRAVERSE CITY — Socks Construction plans to close the 700 block of Cypress Street from Xavier Street to Division Street from June 13-17.
Drivers and pedestrians are encouraged to find another route to help reduce congestion and delays in the area.
Crafting session
INTERLOCHEN — The Wool Crafting and Needlework group gathers from 1-4 p.m. June 14 at Interlochen Public Library. Bring materials and work on a project.
Learning program
GLEN ARBOR — Glen Arbor Arts Center accepts applications for its Learning in the Arts Mentoring Program (LAMP) until June 15.
Hands-on learning for ages 16-22 runs in two-week sessions from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays from June 20 to Aug. 18. Students work with gallery owners, artists and arts educators and earn a stipend. Apply at glenarborart.org/lamp. Questions: melissaj@glenarborart.org or 231-334-6112.
Virtual program
LELAND — The Leelanau Historical Society presents a program at 7 p.m. June 15 via Zoom. Robert Dale Parker introduces the life and writings of Jane Johnston Schoolcraft, a Native American poet and fiction writer. Sign up at https://tinyurl.com/2aj2p8kd.
Reading kickoff party
BELLAIRE — Bellaire Public Library hosts the Summer Reading Kickoff Party at 10 a.m. June 16 at John R. Rodger Elementary School.
All students are welcome to this outdoor event. Mad Science of Detroit presents the free workshop “Life in the Sea.” Registration: 231-533-8814.
Tot Time continues
INTERLOCHEN — Tot Time starts at 10 a.m. June 16 at Interlochen Public Library. These interactive sessions are for ages 2-4.
Alumni lunch
TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City Central High School Class of 1957 meets for lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. June 16 at the Elks Lodge. All alumni are invited.
Bug art program
BELLAIRE — Grass River Natural Area offers the “Beautiful Bugs” art program from 1-3 p.m. June 16. Walk with a naturalist and sketch insects.
Admission is $10 per person and includes supplies. Register at grassriver.org.
Book discussion
INTERLOCHEN — Discuss “You’d Be Home Now” by Kathleen Glasgow at 6 p.m. June 16 at Interlochen Public Library. Refreshments and childcare provided.
This is part of the library’s Health and Wellness: Live Your Best Life Program, funded with a grant from the Allen Foundation.
Distress Helpline
TRAVERSE CITY — The national Disaster Distress Helpline is geared toward people impacted by natural disasters, like the recent tornado in Gaylord.
Trained counselors are available to respond to people’s mental or emotional needs. More than 100 languages are available as well as American Sign Language interpretation through a videophone option.
Call 800-985-5990 anytime for immediate crisis services. Visit disasterdistress.samhsa.gov.
for more details.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.