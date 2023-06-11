Roadwork begins Monday
TRAVERSE CITY — The City of Traverse City is alerting residents about a reconstruction project beginning Monday on Jefferson Avenue from Fulton Street to Elmwood Avenue and on Madison Street from Front Street to Wayne Street.
Work will include replacing sanitary sewer, water main, curb and gutter, sidewalks, drives and roadways. It is expected to finish in early November. Call 231-922-4492 with questions or concerns.
Kids’ activities start
TRAVERSE CITY — Great Lakes Children’s Museum is inviting preschool and elementary students to its weekly programs.
Kids Craft Lab will feature stamps and washable ink at 10:30 a.m., 1 or 3:30 p.m. this Monday and Thursday. Storytime Adventures will include “The Very Hungry Caterpillar” at 10:30 a.m., 1 or 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Classes just for kids
SCOTTVILLE — West Shore Community College is offering the “Just for Kids” series from this Monday through Aug. 17.
Ages 4-14 can participate in art, welding, photography, outdoor activities and more. Prices vary. Registration: westshore.asapconnected.com. Questions: cemitchell@westshore.edu.
Sculptures introduced
EAST JORDAN — The Jordan Art Walk third annual ribbon-cutting will start at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Memorial Park.
Six sculptures are being welcomed to the walk this year. Find more details at jordanartwalk.org.
Flag Day event
BELLAIRE — A Flag Day parade will start at 6 p.m. Wednesday at North Shore Physical Therapy.
An American flag will be carried to the Richardi Park flagpole. The event is being sponsored by Friends of Veterans of Antrim County.
Free lecture series
PELLSTON — The University of Michigan Biological Station will be offering the start of a free 2023 Summer Lecture Series at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Yale University Professor Vanessa Ezenwa will talk about the ecology and evolution of infectious diseases in wild animal populations.
Sessions will be open to the public through Aug. 9. Other topics will include weather, plant biology, northern white cedar trees and more. Find complete details at https://tinyurl.com/4um8a35j.
Bridge repairs to begin
MANISTEE — Michigan Department of Transportation repairs and upgrades to the U.S. 31 bascule bridge over the Manistee River will start Thursday.
Drivers should follow lane closures and traffic shifts throughout the project. Work should conclude in late April.
Meet with representative
HOUGHTON LAKE — Michigan state Rep. Ken Borton, R-Gaylord, is hosting office hours from 5:30-7 p.m. Friday at the Houghton Lake Chamber of Commerce.
Contact: 517-373-0829; KenBorton@house.mi.gov.
Quartet performances
GLEN ARBOR — Manitou Music’s 2023 Musicians-in Residence is featuring “The Pulse” this month.
The saxophone quartet will perform at 7 p.m. Friday at Glen Arbor Arts Center and 7 p.m. June 22 at Leelanau School beach.
Historic house tours
TRAVERSE CITY — The Dougherty Mission House is open for tours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays.
The house was built in 1842 and is on the National Register for Historic Places. Admission is $5 for ages 12 and older. To set up a group tour, email doughertyoldmission@yahoo.com.
Grants awarded
BEULAH — The Father Lovett Foundation of St. Philip’s Episcopal Church of Benzie County provided a total of $11,743.62 through its spring 2023 grant cycle.
The recipients were St. Philip’s Baby Pantry, Benzie Blessings in a Backpack, St. Philip’s Good News Garden and Frankfort Community Land Trust.
Applications for the fall grant cycle are due Oct. 1. Learn more at stphilipsbeulah.org/the-father-lovett-foundation/.
Memoir released
TRAVERSE CITY — Mission Point Press recently published “The Empty Sleeve: A Daughter’s Story of Her Refugee Family’s Journey from War-Torn Latvia to Life in the United States.”
The story was written by Dzidra Kepitis Minka, the youngest daughter of Latvian immigrants. She and her husband live in Interlochen.
