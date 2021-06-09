Stroke recovery discussion
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse Bay Area Stroke Club discusses stroke and recovery from 2:30-4:30 p.m. June 9. The dial-in number and access code are provided after registration. Sign up at munsonhealthcare.org/strokeclub.
Yarn Therapy sessions
INTERLOCHEN — The Get Hooked: Yarn Therapy group meets from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesdays in June at Interlochen Public Library. Bring a project. Space is limited.
Meet the author
TRAVERSE CITY — Author Linda Hughes signs her latest book “Secrets of Summer” from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 11 at Landmark Books. This is the final book in her Secrets Series. More details: 231-922-7225.
Hunger Summit webinar
COMSTOCK PARK — Feeding America West Michigan presents the third Hunger Summit webinar at 1 p.m. June 11 via Zoom. University of Illinois Professor Craig Gunderson discusses “Food Insecurity in Michigan Before, During and After COVID-19: What Can Be Done?” Register at FeedWM.org/40-years.
Community dinner
ONEKAMA — Onekama Lions Club hosts a community dinner at 6 p.m. June 11 at Village Park. Menu: turkey and sweet potato stew, corn cakes, slaw and dessert. Historical displays are available to view. Local author John Wemlinger discusses and signs his latest book “The Cut.” The Feral Cats play music with Phil Coryell and Monte Klein. Donations support the Onekama OneFifty Celebration.
Donations accepted
ALDEN — Alden Men’s Club collects items for its Rummage Sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays through July 24 at the United Methodist Church. Not accepted: old-style TVs, computers or appliances. The July 31 sale supports six food pantries in Antrim and Kalkaska counties. Contact: 231-518-4066.
Rock concert
GAYLORD — The Rush Tribute Project performs rock music at 8 p.m. June 12 at Ellison Place. General admission is $20; VIP seats are $30. rushtributeproject.com
Food pantry benefit
TRAVERSE CITY — MacDonald Garber Broadcasting hosts the second annual Feeding Northern Michigan Week through June 13. Joel Jacob, of the Bottle Crew Company, offers to match listener donations up to $25,000. Donate at 106KHQ.com, Lite96.com, 1045BOBFM.com or HotCountryBull.com. Proceeds help restock food pantries at The Manna Food Project, Father Fred Foundation and Feeding America West Michigan.
Pride Month donations
TRAVERSE CITY — Sanctuary Handcrafted Goods plans to donate $1 from every sale this June to the Traverse City Area LGBTQ Pride Scholarship Fund. Started by two TCAPS teachers, this fund supports post-secondary scholarship awards for LGBTQ+ graduating seniors from TBA ISD schools. Donate at gtrcf.org/give/our-funds.html/344/.
Free museum admission
TRAVERSE CITY — Dennos Museum Center offers free admission through June 30 to visitors with an employee ID from any school district. Teachers, administrators, custodial staff and others are eligible.
Museum admission is free June 19 or Juneteenth, a national celebration of the end of slavery in the U.S. Current exhibitions: Rufus Snoddy’s “Disappearing Man” and “Resilience: African American Artists as Agents of Change.”
Library receives grant
BELLAIRE — Bellaire Public Library received a $1,000 grant from the Great lakes Energy People Fund for Prescription to Read. Through this program, medical and wellness professionals in Bellaire, East Jordan, Mancelona and Central Lake recommend materials for the library to purchase.
Contact: 231-533-8814; bellairelibrary@torchlake.com
Charity golf event
TRAVERSE CITY — Registration is open for the Big Brothers Big Sisters charity golf Sept. 1 at Traverse City Golf and Country Club. The four-person scramble includes on-course games and a barbecue lunch. A cocktail reception, awards ceremony, dinner and silent and live auctions follow.
The next day, an invitational competition is open to players with U.S. Golf Association registered handicaps. This event also includes a barbecue lunch and awards ceremony.
Proceeds support the Bigs mentor program. Bigsupnorth.com/golf
Ex-Rep. Paul Mitchell survives surgery
DETROIT — A former Michigan congressman said he survived a high-risk surgery to remove a mass and a blood clot near his heart.
Paul Mitchell, who didn’t seek reelection in 2020 after two terms, said he was recently diagnosed with renal cancer. He also had surgery two weeks ago at Henry Ford Macomb Hospital.
“I was probably only a few days away from dying,” Mitchell, 64, said Tuesday.
on radio station WJR. “I knew I was sick, but I didn’t realize how serious the problem was.”
In 2016 and 2018, Mitchell was elected in the 10th District, a safe Republican seat in Michigan’s Thumb region.
In December, near the end of his second term, he said he was quitting the Republican Party and becoming an independent as a protest against GOP efforts to fight President Joe Biden’s victory over Donald Trump.
Mitchell said he soon will start immunotherapy against cancer.
“They give me a 50/50 chance of getting into remission,” he said. “But either way, I’m going to go down swinging.”
