SOS office closure
LANSING — Secretary of State offices in Bellaire and Suttons Bay are closed June 8 for staff training.
Most residents can go to Michigan.gov/SOS to complete a transaction or visit the Traverse City or Kalkaska office. The Traverse City office also has a self-service station for registration, driver's license and ID renewals and other transactions.
Center receives grant
FRANKFORT — The Benzie Wellness and Aquatic Center received a $2,360 Proposal Development Grant from Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan Foundation.
The award assists nonprofit, community-based service organizations in funding healthcare-related projects. The local center aims to use the grant to obtain "resources for its pre-development phase, which includes site acquisition and the design/costing phase of its project," according to a release.
