Tree talk
EMPIRE — The Village Tree Committee and Davey Tree Resource Group host a tree talk from 1-5 p.m. June 8 at Empire Township Hall. Learn about forest management practices, tree defects. tree removal and related topics.
Registration: 231-326-5466 or deputyclerk@villageofempire.com.
Ride for Peace
TRAVERSE CITY — TART Trails offers the Ride for Peace from 5-9 p.m. June 9. Meet at Darrow Park and then cycle to Farm Club, where $1 from every drink goes to World Central Kitchen.
Sign up to volunteer or ride at cherrycapitalcyclingclub.org/peace.
Photo workshop
TRAVERSE CITY — The Antrim Photography Workshop meets at 6 p.m. June 9 at Iris Farm, 5385 E. Traverse Highway (M-72).
Alden District Library sponsors these events. RSVP with Lisa at 231-313-8820 or LL.pics44@gmail.com.
Musicale events
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse Musicale presents the 2022 scholarship winners in two recitals: 6:30 and 8 p.m. June 9 at First Congregational Church.
Light refreshments follow. Admission is free, but donations are welcome. gtmusicale.org
‘Snow White’ shows
HARBOR SPRINGS — Crooked Tree Arts Center School of Ballet presents “Snow White” at 7 p.m. June 10 and 1 and 7 p.m. June 11 at Harbor Springs Performing Arts Center.
Tickets are $15 for adults, $5 for students and $50 for reserved. Purchase online or call 231-347-4337.
The CTAC also auctions an original artwork by Robert Scudder called “Temptation.” Bid at crookedtree.org until the evening of June 11. Proceeds support the dance scholarship fund.
Garage sale items needed
ALDEN — Alden Men’s Club collects saleable items for its rummage sale from 10 a.m. to noon June 11 at the United Methodist Church. The rummage sale is set for July 30. Call 231-252-2329 to learn more.
Can collection
TRAVERSE CITY — The National Alliance on Mental Health hosts its returnable can and bottle drive at noon June 11 at Family Fare on Eighth Street. Proceeds support the local NAMI chapter.
Volunteers are needed. Call 231-883-8033 with questions.
Volunteer recognized
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Elks Lodge member Dan Smith was nominated by Richard Gauthier for the Veteran Volunteer Award through the Elks National Veterans Service Commission. Smith received the award at the annual Michigan Elks State Convention and is one of two people in the state to get this award.
Commuting event
TRAVERSE CITY — The Presbyterian Church hosts the “Blessing of the Bicycles” June 12 after the 10 a.m. worship service.
Attendees are encouraged to walk, skate or carpool to church and then participate in a fellowship ride or garden walk after the blessing. Questions: 231-946-5680.
Officials: 3 children, parents dead after Flint house fire
FLINT — Three children and their parents have died and another sibling was injured following an early morning fire at a Flint home.
The blaze was reported about 4:40 a.m. Monday, Flint Police Chief Terence Green told WNEM-TV.
The child who was injured escaped by climbing out a window, according to inves- tigators.
Flint Fire Chief Raymond Barton told WEYI-TV the home appeared to have no smoke detectors.
Fire crews arrived to find flames coming from the home’s windows. The cause of the fire was under investigation.
