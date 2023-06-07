Scholarship recitals
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse Musicale is hosting the 2023 Music Scholarship Recitals at 6:30 and 8 p.m. June 8 at First Congregational Church.
Shows feature area middle and high school students. Refreshments will follow their free performances.
Car ferry program
BENZONIA — Historian Grant Brown, Jr. will present “Car Ferries on Ice” at 7 p.m. June 8 at Mills Community House and via Zoom.
This is part of the Benzie Area Historical Society’s Benzonia Academy Lecture Series. A $5 donation is suggested.
Alley closure
TRAVERSE CITY — The City of Traverse City reminds motorists and pedestrians of an alley closure near the 400 block of South Union Street between Lake Avenue and Eighth Street.
Contractors are in the area until June 9. Work impacts the Lake Avenue entrance to the Old Town Parking Garage. Access is available from East Eighth Street.
Health clinic
KALKASKA — District Health Department No. 10 is hosting a “Ready, Set, Go!” School Readiness Clinic June 9 at its Kalkaska County office.
Ages 3 to 19 can get immunizations as well as dental, visual and hearing screenings. Residents may call 231-355-7548 to register.
Members’ art display
GLEN ARBOR — Glen Arbor Arts Center will open its “Members Create” exhibition with a reception from 5 to 8 p.m. June 9. View paintings, mixed media, clay, sculpture and other pieces.
This event is launching the center’s “Late Night Fridays” series.
BMX registration drive
TRAVERSE CITY — USA BMX is hosting a registration drive from 5 to 7 p.m. June 9 at 3625 Nimrod Road.
Racing beginners can bring a bike and helmet – or borrow one – and ride on the track.
Ballet performance
HARBOR SPRINGS — Crooked Tree Arts Center’s School of Ballet will present “Mothra” at 7 p.m. June 9 and 10 and at 1 p.m. June 10 at the Harbor Springs Performing Arts Center.
Additionally, artwork by potter Payton Beckering will be offered in a silent auction. View items and bid online until 5 p.m. June 12.
The ballet costs $20 for adults, $5 for students and $50 for reserved seats. Proceeds from the auction and ticket sales will go to the CTAC School of Ballet’s Dance Scholarship Fund. Purchase tickets via https://crookedtree.org/ctac-school-ballet/events.
Can collection
TRAVERSE CITY — The National Alliance on Mental Illness Grand Traverse will host its can drive from noon to 1 p.m. June 10 at Family Fare on Eighth Street.
Fundraiser concert
EMPIRE — Andre Villoch and Norm Wheeler will perform from 4 to 6 p.m. June 11 at Joe’s Friendly Tavern.
Donations will go to the Empire Area Community Center Emergency Fund.
Fireworks show announced
TRAVERSE CITY — The first International Fireworks Championship is set for Sept. 9 at Turtle Creek Stadium.
Four shows will feature teams from the U.S., Mexico, Spain and Germany. Fireworks will be judged, and the public can help decide the winner.
The event requires tickets. Learn more at traversecity.com/international-fireworks-championship.
