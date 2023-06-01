Fiery truck crash kills one, seriously injures another
ATWOOD — One driver was killed after two Ford F-150 trucks crashed head-on on U.S. 31, north of Old Dixie Hwy.
The crash happened at 2:15 p.m. in Banks Township, according to a statement from the Antrim County Sheriff’s office.
The crash is still under investigation, but it is believed that a 2020 Ford F-150 traveling northbound, crossed the centerline and struck the southbound 2018 Ford F-150.
The southbound truck ran off the road, and two witnesses pulled the driver to a safe location before the truck caught fire, the statement read.
Antrim County Sheriff deputies, Michigan State Police troopers and Jordan Valley EMS performed CPR and lifesaving efforts were provided but the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the northbound Ford was stable, and transported to McLaren Hospital in Petoskey with serious injuries.
According to Sheriff Daniel Bean, both drivers were wearing their seatbelts, and alcohol was not believed to be a factor.
U.S. 31 was closed for several hours between old Dixie and Rex Beach Road and traffic was rerouted.
Banks Township Fire Department, Torch Lake Fire Department, Michigan State Police and Michigan State Police Accident Investigator, East Jordan EMS, and the Antrim County Road Commission assisted at the crash scene.
School fundraiser
TRAVERSE CITY — Pathfinder School celebrates its 50th anniversary with the PathFUNDer event at 5 p.m. June 3 at Brengman Brothers Winery.
Live and silent auctions are available. Admission is $75 and includes food and drinks. Purchase at www.thepathfinderschool.org/pathfunder2023.
Kids’ activities
TRAVERSE CITY — Great Lakes Children’s Museum invites preschool and elementary students to its weekly programs.
Kid’s Craft Lab features animal art at 10:30 a.m., 1 or 3:30 p.m. June 5 and 8. Storytime Adventures includes “Raccoon Tune” at 10:30 a.m., 1 or 3:30 p.m. June 6.
Land review comments needed
LANSING — The Michigan Department of Natural Resources invites people to comment on whether to keep, sell or exchange state-managed land in Cheboygan, Crawford, Kalkaska, Missaukee and Otsego counties.
Comments are due June 7 to DNR-StateLandReview@Michigan.gov. Visit Michigan.gov/publiclands for updates on the state land review process.
Montessori enrollment
TRAVERSE CITY — Northern Blooms Montessori accepts student enrollment for fall 2023. The program is located in the new Commongrounds building on Eighth Street.
The program is for toddlers through age 6. Apply via https://tinyurl.com/yfejpasy. Contact: hello@northernblooms.co.
Charities awarded
HARBOR SPRINGS — The Highlands gave $115,000 from its “Chairs for Chair-ity” auction to area organizations.
The Petoskey-Harbor Springs Area Community Foundation received $75,000 for its Harbor Springs SK8 Park Fund. Habitat for Humanity obtained $40,000 for housing efforts in northern Michigan.
Woman charged with stealing drugs when she was a police chief
HARTFORD — A woman who served as a police chief in southwestern Michigan was charged Wednesday with stealing and selling drugs when she led the department.
Tressa Beltran resigned as Hartford’s police chief in January, six months after investigators searched police department offices.
She has admitted stealing prescription drugs, especially hydrocodone, from a disposal box at the police department, according to search warrants.
Beltran knew charges were coming and has “undergone extensive (drug) treatment,” defense attorney Don Sappanos said.
“She has her problem under control,” Sappanos told a judge.
Beltran, 57, was charged with nine crimes, including embezzlement, extortion and possession of controlled substances.
Judge Michael McKay set bond at $100,000, calling the allegations “the most egregious kind of assault” against the public’s trust in police.
Beltran became a Hartford police officer in 1989 and was promoted to chief in 2016.
