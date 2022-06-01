Roundabout discussion
GAYLORD — Michigan Department of Transportation hosts a virtual meeting at 4:30 p.m. June 1 via Microsoft Teams. The public is invited to comment on the 2024 project on I-75 Business Loop between Wisconsin Avenue/Grandview Boulevard and the south I-75 exit.
The plan includes a roundabout at McCoy Road, converting a five-lane section to three lanes, building nonmotorized paths and streetscape additions.
Comments can be sent to MonsmaM@Michigan.gov.
Volunteer open house
BENZONIA — Benzie Area Historical Society rescheduled its Volunteer Open House to 1 p.m. June 2 at 6491 Traverse Ave. A docent and volunteer training begins at 2 p.m.
Learn about volunteer opportunities, including caring for the collection, scanning and archival work, event registration, writing articles and editing video and audio.
More details: 231-882-5539.
Online balance courses
ANN ARBOR — National Kidney Foundation of Michigan offers the free “A Matter of Balance: Managing Concerns about Falls” course Thursdays from 1-3 p.m. in June and July.
Adults ages 65 and older in Michigan can join these Zoom sessions. An information event starts at 1 p.m. June 2.
Registration: 800-482-1455; lgriffin@nkfm.org.
Summer concerts planned
INTERLOCHEN — Interlochen Public Radio presents the “IPR Live” summer concert series. Free live music is available at different venues around northern Michigan.
Upcoming events:
- Six Mile Strings at 7 p.m. June 2 at Workshop Brewing Company and 3 p.m. June 5 at Black Star Farms
- Matthew Cochran at
- 7 p.m. June 9 at Suttons Bay Ciders
- The Mad Angler at
- 3 p.m. June 12 at Iron Fish Distillery
Mental health discussion
TRAVERSE CITY — The National Writers Series presents Daniel Bergner at 7 p.m. June 2 at City Opera House and online.
Bergner talks about his book “The Mind and the Moon,” which explores the science of the brain and psyche. The guest host is Rick Coates, executive director of the National Alliance on Mental Illness- Grand Traverse.
Visit nationalwritersseries.org for ticket information.
Garage sale items collected
ALDEN — Alden Men’s Club members collect items for their annual Rummage Sale from 10 a.m. to noon June 4 at the United Methodist Church. Items will be sold at the July 30 sale. Call 231-252-2329 to learn more.
Book sale
ALDEN — The Book Sale on the Porch is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 4 at Helena Township Community Center. Sponsored by Friends of the Alden District Library.
Salvation Army accepts donations
TRAVERSE CITY — The Salvation Army in Traverse City accepts donations for the Gaylord community after the recent tornado.
People can also drop off Meijer or Walmart gift cards and storage totes with lids to facility on Barlow Street. Monthly monetary donations can go to the Salvation Army Eastern Michigan Emergency Disaster Services.
Donate at salmich.org/give or text “TORNADO” to 24365.
