Book fair
TRAVERSE CITY — Brilliant Books will present “The Book Fair for Grownups: Pride Edition” from 5-8 p.m. June 1 at Earthen Ales.
Book sale
TRAVERSE CITY — Friends of Traverse Area District Library will present the Spring Book Sale from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. June 2-3 and noon to 4:30 p.m. June 4.
A Friends of the Library member preview sale will take place from 6-8 p.m. June 1.
Arts, culture grants
LANSING — Michigan Arts and Culture Council is offering grants for fiscal year 2024.
Operational support, capital improvement, new leaders and project support award applications are due June 1. Arts equipment and supplies, Arts in Education, bus award and mini-grant program applications are due Aug. 3.
Find program details and application guidelines via www.michiganbusiness.org/arts/.
Blacksmith demonstration
TRAVERSE CITY — Pastor Corey Simon will give a blacksmith demonstration from 5-8 p.m. June 2 at Central United Methodist Church.
This open-house style outdoor event is offered for National Gun Violence Awareness Day and Wear Orange Weekend for survivors of gun violence.
Exhibition opens
LUDINGTON — The “Love Ludington” exhibition will open with a public artist reception from 5-8 p.m. June 2 at Ludington Area Center for the Arts. Artwork will be on view through June 30.
Call for books
INTERLOCHEN — Friends of Interlochen Public Library will accept used books, audio books, DVDs and CDs through June 3.
Bring items to the library from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Friday and Saturday and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday.
College Edge program
TRAVERSE CITY — Northwestern Michigan College is hosting the free College Edge program to prepare new college students for the fall semester.
Sessions will be June 5 through July 7 and July 10 through Aug. 11 at NMC’s main campus. Breakfast, a laptop and gas cards are available. After completing the program, students earn a $1,000 scholarship toward fall semester tuition at NMC.
Register at nmc.edu/edge.
Volunteers needed
ELK RAPIDS — Elk Rapids Area Historical Society is seeking volunteers at the Elk Rapids History Museum.
Work one or two hours per week or month as a greeter, museum committee member, researcher, technical assistant, gardener and more. More details: rdmagraham@gmail.com or 248-542-4208.
Bigs receives donation
EAST JORDAN — Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwestern Michigan recently received $2,000 from the Crossroads Resale Shop. Funds will go toward volunteer recruitment and opportunities in Charlevoix County.
Fund provides grants
TRAVERSE CITY — The Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Fund recently awarded $11,000 in grants to seven organizations.
Funds went to Arts for All of Northern Michigan for the Art Escapes Program, Michigan Indian Legal Services to support educational materials and an updated website, Norte Youth Cycling for the More Girls on Bikes program, Northern Michigan E3 via the Utopia Foundation toward Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month programs, Northwest Education Services for its Diversity Equity Inclusion and Belonging Committee, Suttons Bay Public Schools for a cultural field trip and Traverse Bay Children’s Advocacy Center to help create a DEI library.
