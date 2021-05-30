Stormwater project
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse County Drain Commission crews begin a culvert replacement at 8 a.m. June 3 on Cass Road near Miller Creek Road. This is part of the Cass Road Stormwater Improvement Project. Motorists should follow posted detour signs. Work is expected to finish July 20.
Lanes to close
TRAVERSE CITY — Michigan Department of Transportation plans to close three lanes at Eighth Street and U.S. 31 (Munson Avenue) from 6 p.m. June 3 to 9 a.m. June 4. Crews will inspect and repair the storm sewer system underneath the highway. One lane is open in each direction.
Healthy Kids Day
TRAVERSE CITY — Healthy Kids Day goes from 4:30-7 p.m. June 4 at Grand Traverse Bay YMCA. The free outdoor event includes activities and information for caregivers and parents.
Art show, sale
LELAND — Leelanau Community Cultural Center opens the annual Leelanau Artists Exhibition from 5-7 p.m. June 4 at the Old Art Building. Viewing hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 5 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 6. More details: 231-256-2131.
Art quilt workshop
LUDINGTON — Manistee area artist Carol Marshall leads the “Memories of Me” art quilt workshop June 4-5 at Ludington Area Center for the Arts. Ages 16 and older can learn to blend colored and printed fabrics to create shapes and images on a small quilt. Attendees must bring bobbins, scissors, iron, extension cord, lunch and photograph or sketch to work from. Cost is $143 for LACA members, $153 for others. Registration: 231-845-2787.
Breast cancer funding
BLOOMFIELD HILLS — The Pink Fund invites Michigan breast cancer patients to apply for financial assistance. The nonprofit plans to provide up to $3,000 per individual for housing, transportation, utilities and other non-medical expenses. pinkfund.org/get-help.
Call for photos
LIVONIA — The Michigan Architectural Foundation accepts photographs for its inaugural competition “Architecture Inspires.” Images should show how architecture inspires, motivates and connects places and people in Michigan. Judges award monetary prizes for first, second and third place as well as honorable mention. Entries must be uploaded to the MAF website by 5 p.m. July 12. Contact: tcasai@tmp-architecture.com.
