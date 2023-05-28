Signal work
KALKASKA — The Michigan Department of Transportation begins replacing traffic signals on May 30 at the U.S. 131 intersection with Third Street and Elm Street.
The project includes lane closures and is expected to end by mid-July.
Chip-sealing begins May 30
BENZONIA — MDOT begins chip-sealing roads on May 30.
Work happens on U.S. 31 from the south Benzie County line to M-115, M-186 from M-113 to U.S. 131, M-113 from Van’s Lane to U.S. 131 and M-115 from west of Bridge Road to U.S. 31. Lane closures are expected through June 30.
Chalking event
CHEBOYGAN — The Sidewalk Chalk Project hosts a “Chalk Your Walk” Day at 10 a.m. May 30. People are invited to write positive messages on their sidewalks.
Michigan resident Susan Melton created this project 12 years ago.
MEA-Retired meets
TRAVERSE CITY — Michigan Education Association-Retired members are invited to the Grand Traverse Bay Area MEA-Retired lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 6 at Traverse Bay United Methodist Church.
Lunch is from Grand Traverse Pie Company. High school seniors will receive scholarship awards, and the speaker is MEA-Retired President Kay Walker. RSVP by May 31 to 231-883-6118 or presidentgtbamear@gmail.com.
Foster care volunteers needed
LANSING — The State Court Administrative Office invites Michigan residents to apply for the Foster Care Review Board by May 31.
The board reviews cases of kids in foster care to ensure they receive services and are put in permanent, safe homes. Volunteers attend case review meetings and report recommendations to the court and child welfare agency. Members serve for three years.
Applicants are needed in northern Michigan. Contact: WilsonE@courts.mi.gov or 517-373-2229.
TV show seeks antiques
TRAVERSE CITY — The “American Pickers” television series crew plans to film in Michigan in July. The History Channel documentary features private antique collections.
People can send their name, phone number, location and description and photos of their collection to americanpickers@cineflix.com. Contact: 646-493-2184.
Splash pad available
BOYNE CITY — The City of Boyne City dedicated a new splash pad for kids at Peninsula Beach Park.
The new attraction was created and donated by the Boyne Country Community Center. Across the walkway from the splash pad, the Boyne City Rotary Club is building a shelter for the community to use.
Literacy program
CHARLEVOIX — Northern Michigan parents and educators benefitted from the Family Literacy Project, which provided families with books to read and discuss at home as well as online resources.
The project is part of a National Endowment for the Humanities grant awarded to the Top of the Mitt Writing Project for Boyne Falls, Pellston, Charlevoix, Alanson and Grayling school districts.
