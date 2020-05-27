Wellness Wednesday
TRAVERSE CITY — Art Rapids, Arts for All of Northern Michigan, Glen Arbor Arts Center, Parallel 45 Theatre and Oliver Art Center present Wellness Wednesdays May 27 through July 1. Each week local artists provide classes, demonstrations and resources on one organization’s Facebook page. The virtual project is partly sponsored by the Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation. Contact: grace@artsforallnmi.org.
Food handling discussion
TRAVERSE CITY — MSU Extension’s food safety educators host a live question-and-answer webinar at noon May 29. Discuss safe food handling during and after a flood or other severe weather condition. Registration: 877-643-9882. Questions: mcgarryj@msu.edu.
U.P. county expanding parking at Sugarloaf
MARQUETTE — A popular lookout that offers a pleasing view of Lake Superior has become too popular: Sugarloaf Mountain in the Upper Peninsula needs more parking.
Marquette County commissioners last week agreed to spend $331,000 for improvements, The Mining Journal reported. More than 60,000 people took the short hike to the top of the mountain last year.
Sugarloaf Mountain is about 6 miles north of downtown Marquette.
“They averaged around 10,000 visitors in the past through the ‘60s, ’70s, ‘80s, but once this became a very popular tourist attraction, 2018 saw 47,620 visitors just in that year and in 2019 saw over 60,000 visitors,” commissioner Johnny Depetro said.
The money will come from the county’s forestry fund, which is used for parks and recreation projects, board chairman Gerald Corkin said.
2 men arraigned after officer shooting
MONROE — Two young men appeared in court by video Tuesday to face charges in a shooting that injured a Monroe police officer.
Kordney McDonald, 21, was charged with attempted murder, armed robbery and other crimes. Kobe Falls, 21, was charged with armed robbery and other crimes.
Cpl. Renae Peterson was shot on a busy Monroe street Sunday night while investigating a carjacking. She is recovering at a hospital in Toledo, Ohio.
Peterson “ordered them both from the vehicle,” assistant prosecutor Allison Arnold said. “They both ran, and Mr. McDonald struck her with a firearm, fired several shots at her.”
McDonald was denied bail. Falls’ bond was set at $750,000.
“Until I get my lawyer that’s supposed to come to me, I ain’t talking,” McDonald told District Court Judge Jack Vitale.
Woman injured when her house explodes
BIRMINGHAM — A woman who had just returned to her suburban Detroit home after two weeks away was injured when an explosion rocked the residence as she was turning on appliances, officials said.
Monday morning’s explosion blew out the Birmingham home’s windows, shattered part of its brick facade and left it partially collapsed. The home then caught fire.
Birmingham Fire Chief Paul Wells said firefighters found the woman inside the home with only minor injuries and she didn’t want to go to a hospital.
Wells said the woman had returned to her home after about two weeks away and began plugging in and turning on appliances when the explosion happened, The Detroit News reported.
“She was caught in the middle of a low yield blast,” he said. “It’s a miracle she’s alive.”
The explosion and subsequent fire could have been caused by a gas leak, Wells said. Consumers Energy crew was investigating.
The fire chief said the woman suffers from allergies and told firefighters she couldn’t detect any unusual odors.
Wells said his department and the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the cause of the explosion.
