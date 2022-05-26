Chamber music concert
ELK RAPIDS — Viridian Strings performs chamber music at 7 p.m. May 27 at First Presbyterian Church. The concert features compositions by Brahms, Dvorak and William Grant Still.
Admission is $30 per person. Contact: 231-409-3316; c509knight@gmail.com.
Charity event
KEWADIN — The Flight to End Hunger Charity Fly-In is set May 28-29 at 1391 U.S. 31 North.
A pancake breakfast is served from 8-11:30 a.m. Saturday. Cost is $5 per adult, $3 per child. Proceeds benefit Bellaire Food Pantry, Good Samaritan Family Services, Central Lake Community Pantry, Elk Rapids Community Cupboard and The Depot Teen Center.
The fly-in and car cruise go from 4-8 p.m. Saturday. Live music is also available. Paramotor exploratory rides are set from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday and Sunday.
BAHS ceremony
BENZONIA — Benzie Area Historical Society presents the “Laying of the Lilacs” at 11 a.m. May 28 at the Grand Army of the Republic monument at Benzonia Township Cemetery.
Local violinists Dorothy Byers and Rob Jones play “Ashokan Farewell.” Society historian and curator Jane Purkis and Frankfort-Elberta High School teacher Dave Jackson read letters from a Civil War soldier and his wife.
Afterward, Purkis leads a tombstone cleaning workshop. Participants may bring a bucket, natural stuff brush, toothbrush, trowel, trash bag and plastic or wood scraper.
Outdoor concert planned
EMPIRE — Butch Villeo and The Hanks perform from 4-6 p.m. May 29 outside of the Empire Area Museum.
Attendees should bring chairs. Admission is free, but donations go to the Empire Area Community Emergency Fund.
Foster care volunteers needed
LANSING — The State Court Administrative Office of the Michigan Supreme Court invites residents to apply for membership on the Foster Care Review Board by May 31.
The board reviews cases of kids in foster care to ensure they receive services and are then put in permanent, safe homes. Volunteers attend scheduled case review meetings each month and report their recommendations to the court and child welfare agency. They serve for three years.
Applicants are especially needed in northern Michigan and the Upper Peninsula. Interested persons may contact WilsonE@courts.mi.gov or 517-373-2229.
Recreation funding approved
LANSING — Sen. Wayne Schmidt joined members of the Senate Committee on Appropriations in approving funds for area recreation projects, including several in his 37th Senate District.
Senate Bill 1028 aims to authorize the Natural Resources Trust Fund to use $45.6 million for land acquisition and recreational development projects in Michigan.
These counties would receive funding:
- Antrim — $300,000 for improvements to Grass River Natural Area river access
- Charlevoix — $300,000 for Boyne City’s Open Space Pathway
- Emmet — $298,000 for upgrades to the Winter Sports Park Hockey Rink Pavilion; $865,300 for the Milton Road to Alanson Trail corridor acquisition; and $187,500 for Skyline Recreation Area
- Grand Traverse County — $467,600 for forest acquisition in Traverse City and Garfield Township
