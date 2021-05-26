Student festival
INTERLOCHEN — Interlochen Arts Academy presents a livestream of Festival 2021 from May 26-28. Students showcase creative writing, dance, theater, film and other works. The event begins Wednesday at 3 p.m. with the Brass Chamber music concert and the Interdisciplinary Arts performance. Complete schedule: interlochen.org/festival-2021.
Old Dominion concert
TRAVERSE CITY — Old Dominion presents the Live at the Ballpark Tour Sept. 17 at Turtle Creek Stadium. The concert features the Grammy-nominated band with guests Randy Houser, Matt Stell and Caitlyn Smith. The public can purchase tickets beginning at 10 a.m. May 27 at PitSpitters.com.
Memorial service
TRAVERSE CITY — Long Lake Township honors veterans with a Memorial Day service at noon May 28 at Haywood Park. Ernie Abel plays the bagpipes. The event also features the pledge of allegiance, moment of silence, prayer and song and guest speaker Commander Andy Clayton of the U.S. Coast Guard Air Station in Traverse City.
Artist presentation
GLEN ARBOR — Indiana potter Samantha Purze talks about her work during the Suzanne Wilson Artist-in-Residence program at noon May 28 at Glen Arbor Arts Center. Purze created ceramic vessels with map-like drawings on the surface.
Antrim County festival
EASTPORT — The Antrim County Petoskey Stone Festival goes from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 29 at Barnes Park. A free COVID-19 vaccination clinic is available for adults. Other activities: stone skipping, kids’ fishing and a Coast Guard demonstration. Vendors offer gems and minerals, food and more. Questions: moorest@msu.edu.
Donations accepted
ALDEN — Alden Men’s Club collects items for its Rummage Sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays through July 24 at the United Methodist Church. Not accepted: old-style TVs, computers or appliances. The July 31 sale supports six food pantries in Antrim and Kalkaska counties. Contact: 231-518-4066.
Area author releases novel
BOYNE CITY — Northern Michigan author Karin Beery recently released her third Michigan-based novel, “Avoiding Marriage: A Practically Married Novella.” The book is set in the fictional town of Boyne Heights and follows her novel “Practically Married.” The e-book is $4.99 on Amazon.com.
Spring grants awarded
TRAVERSE CITY — Rotary Charities of Traverse City recently provided more than $425,000 in grants through the Assets for Thriving Communities program.
These organizations benefit this spring: Civil Air Patrol in Traverse City, $50,000 for an aircraft hangar and classroom project; COGNiTiON in Beulah, $50,000 for Operation Growth Spurt; Friends of the Garden Theater, $50,000 to the Help the Garden Grow fundraiser; Grow Benzie in Benzonia, $50,000 for the Benzie Hive; Habitat for Humanity Grand Traverse Region, $50,000 to the Maple City Crossings Hope Builders Project; Newton’s Road, $20,750 for the Career Investigator website; Northport Arts Association, $25,000 for a Clay Works Studio; Traverse Area District Library, $50,000 for a Bookmobile; The Rock of Kingsley, $50,000 toward the Building Preservation and Expansion Project; and Traverse City Dance Project, $30,000 for the Moving Theater.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.