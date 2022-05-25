Partial road closure
TRAVERSE CITY — Elmer’s Crane and Dozer Inc. is closing part of Seventh Street from 7 a.m. May 26 to 5 p.m. May 27. Utility work will take place on the 900 block of Seventh Street from South Spruce Street to South Elmwood Avenue.
Motorists and pedestrians are asked to avoid the area. Call 231-922-4467 with questions or concerns.
Plant sale preorders
BELLAIRE — Grass River Natural Area accepts native plant garden kit preorders until May 26.
Garden kits include 38 plugs in a variety of species. People can plant a shoreline, pollinator, rain, butterfly, tall prairie, grassland or semi-shade garden.
More details and order forms are available at grassriver.org/native-plant-sale.html.
Tea time
SUTTONS BAY — High tea is served from 5:30-6:45 p.m. May 26-27 at Bay Books.
Guests are encouraged to dress in “Downton Abbey” attire. Cost is $40 per person and includes three courses with tea.
Seating for six is available. Call 231-944-6809 to reserve a table.
Spring brunch
TRAVERSE CITY — Oryana Community Cooperative’s “Delectable Spring Brunch” cooking class begins at 6 p.m. May 26. Learn how to make crepes, frittata and scones during this virtual event.
Tickets are $10 per person at Eventbrite.com.
Benefit concert
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Music Boosters’ annual benefit concert starts at 7 p.m. May 26 at Traverse City Central High School.
TCAPS band, choir and orchestra students perform, and the 2022 TC Music Boosters Scholarship winners are recognized.
Individuals are encouraged to donate $5 and families $20. Concert funds support the nonprofit boosters.
Arts and Treasures Sale
NORTHPORT — Northport Arts Association hosts the Arts and Treasures Sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 27-28 and noon to 3 p.m. May 29 at the Village Arts Building.
Volunteers can sign up for at least a two-hour shift at https://www.volunteersignup.org/QCL7T.
Artist talk
GLEN ARBOR — Writer Rosalie Sanara Petrouske speaks about her artist-in-residence work at noon May 27 at Glen Arbor Arts Center. She worked on haikus inspired by the area’s lakes and Sleeping Bear Dunes during her two-week residency.
Memorial program
TRAVERSE CITY — The U.S. Coast Guard and U.S. Coast Guard Air Station present a Veteran’s Memorial Service at noon May 27 at Long Lake Township Hall at Haywood Park.
Ernie Abel plays the bagpipes. The event also includes Taps, an honor guard salute and a guest speaker. Afterward, the Long Lake Fire Rescue firefighters provide grilled hot dogs for lunch.
High school court program
LANSING — The Michigan Supreme Court Learning
Center accepts applications for the “Exploring Careers in the Law” program until May 27.
High school sophomores, juniors and seniors and 2022 graduates can participate in this in-person moot court program from July 18-22.
Entry is $75. The registration fee is donated to the Michigan Supreme Court Historical Society Learning Center Fund. Apply at https://www.courts.michigan.gov/events/2022/july/exploring-careers-in-the-law/.
