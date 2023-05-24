Artist presentation
GLEN ARBOR — Michigan artist JoAnn Deuel Shelby talks at noon May 26 at Glen Arbor Arts Center.
She talks about her work to document Leelanau County plant biomes.
Library program
BELLAIRE — Kids are invited to the free Summer Reading Program “All Together Now” at 3:30 p.m. May 26 at Bellaire Public Library. Contact: 231-533-8814.
Pasture walk
BENZONIA — The MSU Extension leads a pasture walk at 6 p.m. June 1 at Lindgren Family Farms, 7033 Mick Road.
Register by May 27 via www.canr.msu.edu/events/lindgren-family-farms-pasture-walk. Contact: thurlowk@msu.edu.
Fly fishing clinic
CADILLAC — A fly fishing clinic is May 27-28 at the Carl T. Johnson Hunting and Fishing Center at Mitchell State Park.
Cost is $40. To sign up, go to Michigan.gov/DNRLicenses. Purchase a license, log in and then find the class under “Outdoor Skills Academy.” Questions: 231-779-1321.
New cat rescue
TRAVERSE CITY — TC PAW Cat Rescue launched in spring 2023 to provide foster and adoption services in the Grand Traverse area.
The new nonprofit includes former AC PAW volunteers and a board of five women with knowledge in animal rescue, rehabilitation and adoption. AC Paw recently ended its foster and adoption program, but still offers low-cost spay and neuter services.
Photography workshops
TRAVERSE CITY — Local photographers Beth Price and Scarlett Piedmonte recently launched Great Lakes Workshops.
The duo hosts in-person studio and field classes this summer. The first is “Photography Within Reach” from June 1-2. Kids ages 10-13 can take the “Flex Your Camera, Kids” course June 12-16. Youth ages 14-18 can sign up for “Flex Your Camera, Teens” from June 19-23.
Visit greatlakesworkshops.com for more details.
Lighthouse program
LELAND — Leland Township Public Library and Leelanau Historical Society host “The Crib Shines On” at 1 p.m. June 1 at the library.
The program features the North Manitou Light Keepers and their restoration of the North Manitou Shoal Station, also called “The Crib.”
The lecture is free. People may opt for a lighthouse tour from 3-6 p.m. for $150 per person. Registration: tours@northmanitoulightkeepers.org.
Man charged after toddler finds gun and kills himself
KENTWOOD — A Grand Rapids-area man was charged Monday with involuntary manslaughter after his girlfriend’s 2-year-old son found a gun and fatally shot himself.
Police said the gun was in the couch at their apartment in Kentwood. Kiaire McCoy apparently found it and shot himself Friday.
Markus Nevills Jr., 22, objected to being charged during his initial court appearance.
“I don’t understand this. I’m trying to see how they’re saying this is my fault. I didn’t shoot and kill him,” Nevills said.
Police quoted Nevills as saying he had “zoned out” while high on marijuana and was scrolling through his phone when the shooting occurred, according to a court filing. Prosecutors said he was grossly negligent.
“It sounds like a terrible accident, and there is no criminal intent there,” defense attorney Richard Zambon said.
A law recently signed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will require gun owners to keep guns in a locked storage box if children are present. It takes effect in 2024.
