Lunch and Learn
TRAVERSE CITY — Heather DiBlasi will present a Lunch and Learn from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 24 at the Elks Lodge.
She speaks on drug awareness and community prevention from a national perspective. Lunch is a cup of soup and a half sandwich. Pay $10 at the door.
RSVP: 231-883-5813.
Invasives webinar
LANSING — The Michigan DNR, Michigan Agriculture and Rural Development and Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy will continue the “NotMISpecies” series at 9 a.m. May 25 via Zoom.
Learn about ornamental invasive plants and the “Go Beyond Beauty” program. Register via https://bit.ly/40u5chK.
Concert series
WILLIAMSBURG — A free 2023 Summer Concert Series will kick off with Tom Kaufmann at 2 p.m. May 25 at Samaritas Senior Living. Bring chairs and snacks.
Event schedule:
- Diane Beauchamp at 2 p.m. June 5
- Marty Miller at 3:30 p.m. June 21
- Kelly Beck and The Sunshine String Band at 2 p.m. July 21
- Billy McAllister at 6 p.m. Aug. 11
- Peter Bergin at 6 p.m. Aug. 24 (indoor show)
- Doc Probes at 2:30 p.m. Sept. 1
Rock painting
GRAYLING — Northern Lakes Community Mental Health will host rock painting for adults from 10 a.m. to noon and youth from 3-5 p.m. May 25 at 204 Meadows Drive. Contact: 989-348-8522.
Live podcast show
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Track Club and the Bayshore Marathon will present a live podcast recording of “Ali on the Run” at 3:30 p.m. May 25 at City Opera House. Ali Feller will talk with guest Emma Bates, a member of the 2022 U.S. World Championships Marathon team.
Autism presentation
INTERLOCHEN — Northwest Education Services will give an autism awareness presentation at 4:30 p.m. May 25 at Interlochen Public Library. Child care and snacks are available.
Open house
CADILLAC — Northern Lakes Community Mental Health’s Club Cadillac is hosting an open house from 5-7 p.m. May 25 at 2105 Sixth Ave.
Hear members’ stories and enjoy appetizers. Northern Lakes CMH staff set up a Gratitude Wall at 527 Cobb St.
Visitors can write a message and take home a plant.
Yoga in the Park returns
TRAVERSE CITY — Sarah Townsend will lead Yoga in the Park at 6 p.m. May 25 in Hall Park, behind Traverse Area District Library.
Donation-based classes continue Thursdays in June.
Titanic presentation
TRAVERSE CITY — David Kaplan will share “Titanic: Survivors, Victims and Legacies; The Rest of the Story” at 6:30 p.m. May 25 at Traverse Area District Library.
Visit tadl.org/titanic for the Zoom link and more details.
Youth essay contest
LANSING — The Michigan Afterschool Partnership is inviting Michigan teens ages 15-19 to enter the essay contest by May 25.
Youth may write about their experiences with after-school and summer programs. The top three essays will win monetary prizes. Visit miafterschool.org for full submission details.
Childhood services site
TRAVERSE CITY — Northwest Education Services recently announced the new website Help Me Grow Northwest, helpmegrow-mi.org/northwest.
Area families and caregivers can access information about child care, preschool options and developmental tools.
Contact helpmegrow@northwested.org or call 231-922-7878 to ask about services and programs.
Host families needed
TRAVERSE CITY — The World Heritage Student Exchange program is seeking local families to host students from various countries.
Students are merit-based scholarship finalists on the FLEX and YES programs, sponsored by the U.S. State Department Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs.
Contact 800-888-9040 or info@world-heritage.org to learn more.
