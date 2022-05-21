Dance and potluck
CHARLEVOIX — A square dance and potluck goes from 3-5:30 p.m. May 21 at Barnard Grange, 15975 Klooster Road. The band Brighter Day performs.
A $7 donation is suggested. Bring a dish to share; the potluck begins at 4:30 p.m. More information: 231-675-0004.
Internet provider host meeting
SUTTONS BAY — Agri-Valley Services (AVS) hosts a meet and greet from 3-7 p.m. May 23-24 at the Leelanau County Government Center.
People can learn about the internet provider, which aims to offer high-speed internet service to rural areas in Leelanau County.
These events also feature snacks and gift basket giveaways.
Learn more at agrivalleyservices.com/trunet.
Coffee with a Cop
KALKASKA — Northern Michigan Opioid Response Consortium hosts Coffee with a Cop from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. May 24 at Trout Town Tavern and Eatery.
Meet representatives from Michigan State Police, Kalkaska Sheriff’s Office and Kalkaska Village Police.
Student showcase
INTERLOCHEN — Interlochen Arts Academy presents a multidisciplinary festival featuring student performances and presentations from May 25-27. The festival showcases music, dance, creative writing and more.
Additionally, several installations and collaborative pieces will occur around campus, and an exhibition is available to view in the Dow Visual Arts Gallery.
Some activities require tickets at the door, but events are free to the public.
Select performances are webcast through interlochen.org.
Benefit Ukrainian refugees
TRAVERSE CITY — Central United Methodist Church invites the community to an intimate house concert with singer-songwriter May Erlewine on May 29 at 7 p.m. at 222 Cass St.
The concert is a fundraiser for Justice for Our Neighbors–Michigan to provide legal assistance for Ukrainian refugees.
The show is also a donation itself from Kevin Wynkoop, a fan of Erlewine who bought a house concert from the singer in a 2019 Kickstarter campaign.
His band, Sweet Medicine, will open the concert, which will also feature the CUMC Well Band.
