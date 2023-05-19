Armed Forces Day event
FIFE LAKE — American Legion Post 219 is inviting the public to an Armed Forces Day open house starting at 1 p.m. May 20.
The event will include live music, cornhole, silent auction, raffles and recruiters from all branches of the military. A pulled pork dinner is $12.
Dinner fundraiser
WILLIAMSBURG — A spaghetti dinner fundraiser is planned from 4-8 p.m. May 20 at the East Bay Masonic Temple.
Admission is $10 per person. Proceeds will go to the Acme Township Firefighters Association.
Movie showing
TRAVERSE CITY — Bethlehem Lutheran Church is showing the movie “Sing” at 6:30 p.m. May 20.
Popcorn and drinks will be provided. Admission is free. Questions: alanna.steffunick@bethlehemtc.org.
Museum concert
WILLIAMSBURG — A concert will begin at 7 p.m. May 20 at the Music House Museum.
Guest artists will include flutist Nancy Stagnitta, oboe player Dane Philipsen and pianist Michael Coonrod. Admission is $25 via MyNorthTickets.com. More details: 231-938-9300.
Boater safety course
TRAVERSE CITY — The Marine Knots, Boat Radios and Weather Class will run from 6-9 p.m. May 23 at the Coast Guard Auxiliary.
Learn about common boating mishaps, marine knots and radio operation. Cost is $10. Email diannewalk48@gmail.com by May 21 to sign up.
Ford recalls some SUVs
DETROIT — Ford is recalling over 422,000 SUVs in the U.S. because the image from the rear camera may not be displayed.
The recall covers certain Ford Explorers and Lincoln Aviators from the 2020 through 2023 model years, as well as 2020 through 2022 Lincoln Corsairs. All have 360-degree cameras.
Some of the vehicles were recalled for the same problem earlier this year, but the remedy didn’t work.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says in documents that the lack of a rear camera image can cut visibility, increasing the risk of a crash.
Ford says it’s working with parts suppliers to identify the cause and develop a repair. Vehicles that were fixed under a January recall will have to be repaired again.
