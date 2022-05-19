Traveling art show
TRAVERSE CITY — Arts for All of Northern Michigan presents a traveling art show featuring artwork by the students from the Art Escapes Program. All mediums of art are showcased.
Show locations:
- May 19-22 at Traverse Area District Library
- May 24-29 at the Kaliseum Recreation Complex in Kalkaska
- May 31 through June 4 at Bellaire Public Library
- June 7-12 at Oliver Art Center in Frankfort
- June 14-19 at Glen Lake Community Library in Empire
Veterans Expo
CADILLAC — The Veterans Expo goes from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 21 at Wexford County Civic Center.
Veterans and their spouses and dependents may obtain help with VA benefits and learn about local organizations.
Other activities: Honor Guard ceremony, lunch, entertainment and raffles. Admission and parking are free. Contact: 231-775-6654.
Trafficking discussion
CHARLEVOIX — A sex trafficking discussion goes from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. May 21 at Greensky Hill Indian United Methodist Church.
Panelists discuss missing and murdered Indigenous women, sexual conduct laws, prevention and tribal/non-tribal boundary issues. Lunch is available, or bring one.
More details: 231-599-2199 or 231-350-6758.
Garden club seeks donations
ELK RAPIDS — Elk Rapids Garden Club members accept donated tools from 10 a.m. to noon May 21 at the Elk Rapids Department of Public Works.
Accepted items: rakes, trowels, watering cans, buckets or other small metal farm and garden tools. These will be used to complete an installation at Iva’s North Garden. Questions: elkrapidsgardenclub@gmail.com.
Bike ride
TRAVERSE CITY — Norte hosts the Farm Club Slow Roll at 2 p.m. May 21. Meet at the Little Fleet and then ride to Farm Club along TART Trails.
Riders can stop at the outdoor bar, where $1 from beer sales goes to Norte. Suttons Bay Bikes offers mechanical support. Admission is free.
Murder mystery dinner
GAYLORD — A 1950s Murder Mystery Dinner goes from 5-9 p.m. May 21 at Otsego Resort.
Guests may enjoy a cocktail hour and dinner before they are asked to solve a fictional murder case. A cash bar is available. Cost is $62 at MyNorthTickets.com.
Poetry discovery
BELLAIRE — Grass River Natural Area hosts the Poetry Discovery Program from 1-3 p.m. May 22. Author and poet Steven Veatch joins the hike and presents on the basics of writing a poem about nature.
All ages are welcome and should bring a notebook and writing utensil. Cost is $5 each.
Concert series continues
CHEBOYGAN — Chicago-based ensemble Axiom Brass performs May 22 at Cheboygan Opera House as part of the Chamberfest Cheboygan series.
Kids and their caregivers are invited to the free show “Imogene’s Last Stand” at 2 p.m.
The “Lust, Mystery and Despair” concert begins at 7:30 p.m. and features Latin American music.
Tickets are free for students and $25 for adults. Purchase at theoperahouse.org or call 231-627-5841.
