TRAVERSE CITY — State Rep. Betsy Coffia, D-Traverse City, will host a virtual town hall at 6 p.m. May 19.
She will inform residents about the work of the 102nd Legislature. Register via https://bit.ly/3Mx4blw.
Free writing workshop
INTERLOCHEN — Author Heather Shumaker will lead a free writing workshop from 9-10:30 a.m. May 20 at Interlochen Public Library.
Bring ideas for children’s stories and writing supplies.
Water Safety Day
TRAVERSE CITY — The Great Lakes Children’s Museum will present Water Safety Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 20.
America’s Boating Club leads a beach safety class, and the American Red Cross offers swim safety tips and CPR. People also can see the Elmwood Township Fire Department’s rescue boat and ambulance. The Coast Guard will run a helicopter recovery drill at 11:30 a.m.
Armed Forces Day event
FIFE LAKE — American Legion Post 219 is inviting the public to an Armed Forces Day open house starting at 1 p.m. May 20.
The event will include live music, cornhole, silent auction, raffles and recruiters from all branches of the military. A pulled pork dinner is $12.
Dinner fundraiser
WILLIAMSBURG — A spaghetti dinner fundraiser is planned from 4-8 p.m. May 20 at the East Bay Masonic Temple.
Admission is $10 per person. Proceeds will go to the Acme Township Firefighters Association.
Movie showing
TRAVERSE CITY — Bethlehem Lutheran Church is showing the movie “Sing” at 6:30 p.m. May 20.
Popcorn and drinks will be provided. Admission is free. Questions: alanna.steffunick@bethlehemtc.org.
Museum concert
WILLIAMSBURG — A concert will begin at 7 p.m. May 20 at the Music House Museum.
Guest artists will include flutist Nancy Stagnitta, oboe player Dane Philipsen and pianist Michael Coonrod. Admission is $25 via MyNorthTickets.com. More details: 231-938-9300.
Boater safety course
TRAVERSE CITY — The Marine Knots, Boat Radios and Weather Class will run from 6-9 p.m. May 23 at the Coast Guard Auxiliary.
Learn about common boating mishaps, marine knots and radio operation. Cost is $10. Email diannewalk48@gmail.com by May 21 to sign up.
