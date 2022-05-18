Blossom tours
ELK RAPIDS — Myrtle and Maude’s offers Smell the Blossoms event May 19-22.
The market is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wagon rides go from noon to 4 p.m. through the cherry blossoms. Cost is $6 per adult, $4 for kids under 12.
Spring Swap Meet
BUCKLEY — The Spring Swap Meet is May 20-21 at the Buckley Old Engine Show grounds. Bring tractors, engines, steam equipment and antique car parts to sell or trade.
Admission is free; donations are welcome. More information: 231-499-6574.
Crafting session
INTERLOCHEN — Adults and teens are invited to drop in for a craft starting at 10 a.m. May 20 at Interlochen Public Library. Materials are provided on a first-come, first-served basis.
Fundraiser for vetsTRAVERSE CITY — “Fight the Fight Within” goes from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. May 20 at Don’s Drive-In. The restaurant plans to donate 10 percent of sales to 22 2 None, a local organization that aims to raise awareness about veteran suicide and mental health issues.
Blood drive
CEDAR — A blood drive goes from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 20 at Solon Township Hall. Donors are entered into a drawing for a $75 electronic gift card.
Healthy donors are encouraged to make an appointment by calling 866-642-5663 or visiting Versiti.org/MI.
Banner art needed
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Arts Commission seeks artists to design banners on poles along West Front Street.
The Arts Commission partners with Britten Banners on this project, with the theme “Fresh Perspectives of Downtown.” Applications are due May 20: tcpublicart.org.
Artist event
LUDINGTON — “Meet the Artist” goes from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. May 21 at Ludington Area Center for the Arts.
Artist Marion Riedl attends, alongside her exhibition “Exploration and Experimentation.” Her works are displayed through May 28.
Test to Treat programCHARLEVOIX — The Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response offers the new Test to Treat program to give people access to COVID-19 medicines, which can help prevent hospitalization and severe illness.
Pharmacies, clinics and long-term care facilities host Test to Treat sites in Antrim, Charlevoix, Emmet and Otsego counties. Residents who test positive for COVID at these sites can be assessed to determine if they should receive a prescription from a healthcare provider. If so, a prescription for antiviral pills can be filled.
Learn more about COVID-19 treatments at aspr.hhs.gov.
‘Culture Shock’ released
TRAVERSE CITY — Mission Point Press recently released “Culture Shock” by Cindy Hull. This is the second mystery in her Claire Aguila series.
Hull is an anthropologist and professor emeritus from Grand Valley State University. She lives in Traverse City.
Her book is $16.95 in paperback at bookstores and Amazon.com.
Protection programs
CHICAGO — The Great Lakes and St. Lawrence Cities Initiative plans to expand its Resilient Coastal Projects Initiative to include West Michigan shoreline from St. Joseph to Petoskey.
The program aims to implement coastal protections using nature-based solutions. Projects will address erosion, flooding and damage to public infrastructure. The next phase of the program is funded with a $380,000 grant from the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation.
