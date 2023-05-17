Yoga practice
TRAVERSE CITY — Yoga begins at 9:30 a.m. Thursdays in May at Peninsula Community Library. There is a fee for this class. More details: 231-223-7700.
Garden event
GAYLORD — North Country Community Mental Health hosts an event at the Otsego County Community Garden from 3-6 p.m. May 18.
People can clean the outdoor area and pathways. Kids can decorate pots and plant seedlings. Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians elder Jack Chambers speaks about the “Four Sacred Medicines” at 4 p.m.
Climate change program
BELLAIRE — The “Climate Change as of 2023: Simple, Serious, Solvable” program starts at 4 p.m. May 18 at Bellaire Public Library.
Register via bellairelibrary.org or call 231-533-8814.
Meet the senator
HOUGHTON LAKE — Sen. Michele Hoitenga meets residents of the 36th District this month. Bring comments about state government or request help with a state issue.
Events:
- 11 a.m. May 19 at Markey Township Hall in Houghton Lake
- 1:30 p.m. May 19 at Au Gres City Hall
- 10 a.m. May 26 at Ostego Lake Township Hall in Waters
- 12:30 p.m. May 26 at Missaukee County Library in Lake City
- 2:30 p.m. May 26 at Maple Grove Township Hall in Kaleva
More information: 517-373-7946.
Movie showing
PETOSKEY — North Country Community Mental Health shows “Driving Miss Daisy” at 1 p.m. May 19 at Petoskey Friendship Center Library.
Meet police officers
TRAVERSE CITY — “Cone with a Cop” goes from 4-6 p.m. May 19 at Bardon’s Wonder Freeze.
Meet officers from the Michigan State Police, Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office and Traverse City Police Department. This event occurs during National Police Week.
Band program
PETOSKEY — Petoskey Band Boosters presents “Band Aid” from 7-9 p.m. May 19 at North Central Michigan College Gymnasium.
Band students in sixth through 12th grades perform. A silent auction and concessions are available. Tickets are $10 per person or $30 per family at the door. Questions: willson.dm.t@northmen.org.
Comedy on stage
GRAYLING — The comedy “The Marriage Counselor” is performed at 7 p.m. May 19-20 and 4:30 p.m. May 21 at AuSable Artisan Village.
Seats are limited. Tickets are $20 at artisanvillage.org or call 989-745-6096.
Anthem tryouts
TRAVERSE CITY — The Pit Spitters hosts national anthem tryouts from 10 a.m. to noon May 20 at Turtle Creek Stadium.
The baseball team seeks singers for its 36 games this season. Individuals, groups, duos and instrumentalists are welcome to audition.
Spaces are limited. Visit the community tab at PitSpitters.com to sign up. Questions: EmmaH@PitSpitters.com; 231-943-0100, ext. 205.
Lighthouse tours
LELAND — North Manitou Light Keepers offer tours at the North Manitou Shoal Light (“The Crib”) from May 20 through July 29.
Groups of nine to 11 people can charter a tour and pick their date. Tours leave from Leland Harbor. Saturdays are limited to 10 guests.
Tours are $150 per guest. Members can make reservations at northmanitoulightkeepers.org/tours.
