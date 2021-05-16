Birdhouse sale
ALPENA — Purchase birdhouses from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 18-22 at Thunder Bay Art Gallery. Alpena High School woodworking students made these pieces. Unpainted birdhouses are $15; painted are $25.
Groundwork fundraiser
PETOSKEY — Roast and Toast hosts the “Eating for Others” fundraiser May 19 to benefit Groundwork Center for Resilient Communities. The eatery plans to donate 10 percent of profits to the environmental organization. Dine in or pickup from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Wine tasting
TRAVERSE CITY — A Vertical Wine Tasting Workshop goes from 6-8 p.m. May 20 at Rove Estate. Sample different bottles of unoaked chardonnay and small bites. Tickets are $35 at MyNorthTickets.com. Contact: 231-421-7001.
Donation drop off
ALDEN — Alden Men’s Club accepts donations for its annual Rummage Sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 22 at the United Methodist Church. Not accepted: refrigerators, washer, dryers, computers or old style TVs. The July 31 sale supports six food pantries in Antrim and Kalkaska counties. Call: 231-518-4066.
School recognized
TRAVERSE CITY — Norte recently named the Pathfinder School its 2021 Most Bike-tastic Northern Michigan School. Nearly 40 percent of attendees ride their bikes to the school. Eastern Elementary School is the runner up.
Marinas recertified
TRAVERSE CITY — The Michigan Clean Marina Program recently announced the recertification of four sites as Michigan Clean Marinas: Charlevoix City Marina, Elmwood Township Marina in Traverse City, Petoskey City Marina and Walstrom Marine in Cheboygan. This recertification goes through 2026.
Scholarships for foster youth
LANSING — The Fostering Futures Scholarship Trust Fund is open to youth who experienced foster care on or after their 13th birthday. Eligible students are enrolled at a Michigan degree-granting college or university. Applications are due June 30. Questions: 888-447-2687; mistudentaid@michigan.gov.
Visitor center reopens
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Tourism reopened the walk-up guest information window at the Traverse City Visitor Center, 101 W. Grandview Parkway. Anyone can request information about activities and events.
The Visitor Center closed in early 2020 for renovations and never fully reopened because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The walk-up window was periodically open during peak times in the summer and fall.
The walk-up window is staffed Sunday through Thursday from noon until 5 p.m. and Friday through Saturday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Public restroom hours are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday through Friday and 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday for the farmer’s market. The main building remains closed until further notice.
Projects receive funding
JACKSON — Consumers Energy Foundation recently provided Planet Awards to four environmentally-focused projects in the state. Huron Pines Resource Conservation and Development Council in Gaylord earned $200,000 for the Protect Wild Places project; Au Sable Institute in Mancelona obtained $125,000 for the Good Things Grow Here initiative; Southwest Michigan Land Conservancy in Kalamazoo receives $100,000 for the Armintrout-Milbocker Nature Preserve; and Bay Area Community Foundation obtains $75,000 toward Lake Huron Forever Initiative.
