Eats by Bike Week
TRAVERSE CITY — Norte hosts Eats by Bike Week from May 15-22. Community members are encouraged to bike to local businesses, such as The Little Fleet, Grand Traverse Pie Company, Rad.ish and others.
Use #BikeThere on social media to enter Norte’s Bike Month drawing.
Intersection closure
TRAVERSE CITY — Molon Excavating plans to close the intersection of Wellington Street and Station Street for utility work from 7 a.m. May 16 until 5 p.m. May 18.
Pedestrians and vehicles are encouraged to find another route to avoid delays. Questions: 231-922-4467.
Coffee Talks
ELK RAPIDS — Antrim County Veterans Affairs presents Coffee Talks at 9 a.m. May 16 at the Dam Shop at Elk Rapids Marina.
Call 231-533-8499 for more details.
Kids’ activities
TRAVERSE CITY — Great Lakes Children’s Museum offers programs for preschool and elementary students.
Kid’s Craft Lab features eagle painting at 1 and 3:30 p.m. May 16 or 10:30 a.m., 1 and 3:30 p.m. May 19. Storytime Adventures includes the tale “Bear Wants More” at 10:30 a.m., 1 and 3:30 p.m. May 17 and 20.
Reserve a spot at glcm.org.
Coffee with a senator
TRAVERSE CITY — Sen. Wayne Schmidt hosts a coffee hour at 1 p.m. May 16 at PACE North, 2325 N. Garfield Road.
Attendees must wear masks. Contact the senator at 517-373-2413.
Painting demonstration
TRAVERSE CITY — Artist Lori Feldpausch demonstrates oil painting at 11 a.m. May 17 at the Botanic Garden Visitors Center at Historic Barns Park.
Coffee with a Cop
TRAVERSE CITY — Northern Michigan Opioid Response Consortium hosts Coffee with a Cop from 9:30-11 a.m. May 18 at Grand Traverse Pie Company, 525 W. Front St.
Meet representatives from Michigan State Police, Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office and Traverse City Police Department.
Cycling courses
TRAVERSE CITY — Cherry Capital Cycling Club offers Adult Cycling Skills classes from 6-8:30 p.m. May 19, 26 and June 2 or 9-11:30 a.m. May 21, June 4 and 11 at Traverse City Central High School. Topics include riding techniques, road safety, mechanics and shifting strategies. Cost is $10 for club members, $20 for others. cherrycapitalcyclingclub.org
Reading series
TRAVERSE CITY — Parallel 45 Theatre continues its play reading series with “Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus” at 6 p.m. May 19 at the Cathedral Barn at Historic Barns Park. A $20 donation is suggested. Tickets: parallel45.org/reading-series-2022.
Book club discussion
TRAVERSE CITY — Peninsula Community Library’s Pageturners adult book club meets at 6:30 p.m. May 19 via Zoom. Contact: 231-223-7700.
Storytelling event
TRAVERSE CITY — Fulfillament begins at 7 p.m. May 19 at City Opera House. Five locals tell their stories. A $500 grant is awarded to an audience member to help launch their idea. Tickets are $15 at cityoperahouse.org. Pay $18 at the door.
Playground donation
LELAND — Leelanau Children’s Center received a $35,000 donation from the late Barbara Krause and her family and friends.
The donation allowed the center to purchase playground equipment. It will include a climbing wall, natural terrain and water feature, family garden and playhouses. Activities are geared toward kids ages 2-5 and their families.
‘Through Our Eyes’ project
TRAVERSE CITY — Northwest Michigan Community Health Innovation Region (CHIR) recently presented “Through Your Eyes: A Photovoice Project on the Stigma Around Youth Mental Health & Wellness.”
The project, part of the Behavioral Health Initiative, features photos and short stories from high school students in Northwest Michigan.
View the project at https://bit.ly/3vGlyYM. Contact: behavioralhealth@northernmichiganchir.org.
